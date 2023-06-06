Some 16,000 people in critical zone on right bank of Dnipro River – Kherson regional governor

Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said that about 16,000 people ended up in a critical zone on the right bank of the Dnipro River after the invaders blew up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

On the air of the informational telethon, he said that on Tuesday morning, Tiahynka, Lvove, Odradokamianka in Beryslav district, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Poniativka, Bilozerka, Ostriv microdistrict of the city of Kherson - in Kherson region were "completely or partially flooded."

"We understand that other settlements will be flooded, we are ready for this," Prokudin said and emphasized that the evacuation of residents of these settlements was organized.

They will be evacuated by buses through Kherson, Mykolaiv - to Khmelnytsky, Odesa, Kropyvnytsky, Kyiv, and other cities. An evacuation train is being prepared at the Kherson railway station.