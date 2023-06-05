Facts

17:18 05.06.2023

Air defense destroys 20 ballistic, 65 cruise missiles launched by Russia to attack Kyiv in May – military administration

The air defense forces destroyed seven Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 13 Iskander ballistic missiles, 65 Kh-101, Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles, and 169 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the sky above Kyiv in May 2023, according to an infographic posted on the Telegram channel of Kyiv City Military Administration on Monday.

"Never before, in the history of our planet, no city in any country was subjected to so heavy air attacks with multiple hypersonic aeroballistic, ballistic, cruise missiles and modern military UAVs as many times as Kyiv was in May. Kyiv endured. We survived," the administration said.

