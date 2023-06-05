Facts

15:47 05.06.2023

Invaders carry out 14 missile, 40 air strikes over day; AFU eliminate four cruise missiles, six UAVs – AFU General Staff

During the day, the enemy inflicted 14 missile and 40 air strikes, carried out 51 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, at the same time, the Defense Forces destroyed 4 out of 6 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles and six out of eight Shahed attack UAVs, according to an operational report published on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"Over the past day, at night, the enemy used X-101/X-555 air-launched cruise missiles and Iranian Shahed attack UAVs. The forces and means of the air commands, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, destroyed four out of six X-101/X-555 cruise missiles and six out of eight Shahed attack UAVs," the report says.

According to the General Staff, there are civilian casualties, private residential buildings, educational institutions, and other civil and administrative infrastructure have been damaged.

The probability of missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine still remains high.

