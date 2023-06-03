Zelenskyy ready to visit Latin America, meet with heads of states of region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to make a visit to Latin America in order to meet with the heads of states of the region.

"It is very hard for me to do this amid the war. But I am ready to do this. I asked: let us hold a meeting between me and the leaders of your continent. I am ready to come. I want to talk to them. Your people, your community trust your leaders. And if I talk to you when I am there, we will see in detail who Putin is and that he is not that great," he said in an interview with the Latin American press that was published by the Office of the President of Ukraine on Saturday.

"If you are unable to come to us, it's not a problem, I don't have a crown on my head, and I am an ordinary person, I will come to you. Let us talk about our steps forward together," the Ukrainian president said.

If these countries are not ready to supply Ukraine with weapons, they could back the Peace Formula and support people through humanitarian aid, he said.