Ukraine, Estonia agree on demining of territories, discuss creation of defense enterprises

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis agreed on demining of Ukrainian territories.

"Today we discussed the restoration of our country – the steps we can take together. We agreed on specific cooperation on demining of Ukrainian territories, including with the participation of Estonian equipment specialists," Zelenskyy told reporters at a press conference following the meeting in Kyiv on Friday.

The parties also discussed in detail the possibility of setting up joint defense enterprises in Ukraine.

"We discussed separately the deepening of business cooperation and tackled risk insurance issues for entrepreneurs. We noted the importance of further cooperation on digitalization," Zelenskyy said.

He also said that "Estonia approached our agreements on restoration very conscientiously and has already shown specific results in Zhytomyr region. Today, the kindergarten rebuilt by the Estonian side officially opened in Ovruch. It is a good start. Thank you for all this."

The Ukrainian president stressed that Estonia's assistance is important.

"It also includes assistance with weapons – a wide range of it, and that's what saves our fighters' life. It is also political assistance – sanctions against Russia, support for Ukraine at EU institutions, support for our movement towards NATO. It is support for our people – humanitarian, economic, help with restoration," he said.