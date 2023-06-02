Facts

15:32 02.06.2023

Ukraine, Estonia agree on demining of territories, discuss creation of defense enterprises

2 min read
Ukraine, Estonia agree on demining of territories, discuss creation of defense enterprises

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis agreed on demining of Ukrainian territories.

"Today we discussed the restoration of our country – the steps we can take together. We agreed on specific cooperation on demining of Ukrainian territories, including with the participation of Estonian equipment specialists," Zelenskyy told reporters at a press conference following the meeting in Kyiv on Friday.

The parties also discussed in detail the possibility of setting up joint defense enterprises in Ukraine.

"We discussed separately the deepening of business cooperation and tackled risk insurance issues for entrepreneurs. We noted the importance of further cooperation on digitalization," Zelenskyy said.

He also said that "Estonia approached our agreements on restoration very conscientiously and has already shown specific results in Zhytomyr region. Today, the kindergarten rebuilt by the Estonian side officially opened in Ovruch. It is a good start. Thank you for all this."

The Ukrainian president stressed that Estonia's assistance is important.

"It also includes assistance with weapons – a wide range of it, and that's what saves our fighters' life. It is also political assistance – sanctions against Russia, support for Ukraine at EU institutions, support for our movement towards NATO. It is support for our people – humanitarian, economic, help with restoration," he said.

Tags: #ukraine #estonia #demining

MORE ABOUT

14:36 02.06.2023
Zelenskyy welcomes Estonian counterpart in Ukraine

Zelenskyy welcomes Estonian counterpart in Ukraine

10:34 02.06.2023
Ukraine imports twice less energy as it exports in May

Ukraine imports twice less energy as it exports in May

16:36 01.06.2023
Ukraine should be offered compensation for fact that NATO now cannot accept it as member – Nausėda

Ukraine should be offered compensation for fact that NATO now cannot accept it as member – Nausėda

14:26 01.06.2023
Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit: Ukraine needs invitations to NATO, EU this year

Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit: Ukraine needs invitations to NATO, EU this year

19:56 30.05.2023
Biden, Sunak to discuss aid to Ukraine, energy security, climate crisis in Washington on June 8 – White House

Biden, Sunak to discuss aid to Ukraine, energy security, climate crisis in Washington on June 8 – White House

19:04 30.05.2023
Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

15:43 29.05.2023
Ukraine to win soon, Europe already preparing to support its recovery, integration – von der Leyen at Biennale Architettura 2023

Ukraine to win soon, Europe already preparing to support its recovery, integration – von der Leyen at Biennale Architettura 2023

13:46 27.05.2023
Ukraine turns to Germany with official request for provision of Taurus cruise missiles – media

Ukraine turns to Germany with official request for provision of Taurus cruise missiles – media

12:15 27.05.2023
EU delivers 90,000 tonnes of aid to Ukraine since war onset

EU delivers 90,000 tonnes of aid to Ukraine since war onset

11:24 27.05.2023
Canada to transfer Ukraine 4,800 machine guns, ammunition for them in coming weeks - Canadian Defense Ministry

Canada to transfer Ukraine 4,800 machine guns, ammunition for them in coming weeks - Canadian Defense Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Creation of Patriot coalition being discussed with participants of aircraft coalition – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy welcomes Estonian counterpart in Ukraine

Last night all targets destroyed: 15 missiles, 21 attack drones – Air Force

Zelenskyy: Decision to be made on mechanism for training Ukrainian pilots at Ramstein meeting

Zelenskyy: War is on our land, so Peace Formula can only be Ukrainian

LATEST

Creation of Patriot coalition being discussed with participants of aircraft coalition – Zelenskyy

Four bloggers, who published work of air defense, taken under round-the-clock house arrest

Last night all targets destroyed: 15 missiles, 21 attack drones – Air Force

Swiss parliament rejects proposal to allow re-export of weapons to Ukraine

Invaders’ activity near Bakhmut, south remains low – ISW

Invaders’ losses near Bakhmut amount to at least 60,000 people – media

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing defense, political solutions on EU-NATO way

Zelenskyy: Decision to be made on mechanism for training Ukrainian pilots at Ramstein meeting

EU to allocate EUR 50 mln to Ukraine for temporary bridges – State Recovery Agency

Escalation of Russian missile terror against Ukraine discussed at Zelenskyy-Scholz meeting in Moldova

AD
AD
AD
AD