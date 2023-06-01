Facts

20:07 01.06.2023

The Netherlands in talks to supply additional Patriot systems to Ukraine – Rutte

1 min read
The Netherlands is putting pressure on a number of countries in Europe and beyond for additional deliveries of Patriot systems to Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at a press conference in Chisinau on Thursday.

He said they play a vital role in destroying Russian missiles in the sky. These Patriots are extremely successful and it has already saved many lives, the Dutch prime minister said.

Rutte said there should be more of them. The Netherlands is putting pressure on countries in Europe as well as outside that have a lot of Patriot systems and is working behind the scenes here, he said.

The Dutch prime minister said if the Netherlands can convince other countries to supply Ukrainians with Patriot systems, as well as the missiles that should be installed on them.

 

