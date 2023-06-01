Several PMs promise delivery of Patriot systems to Ukraine – Polish PM

Several European Prime Ministers discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the training of Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at a press conference in Chisinau.

"We have compiled a schedule for these classes. Poland will help Ukraine train F-16 fighter pilots," he said.

According to him, during the discussion of the supply of Patriot systems to Ukraine, he pointed out "how important it is that other countries that have these systems share them with Ukraine as soon as possible."

"I can say that this meeting was very constructive and positive. I don't want to speak on behalf of several prime ministers here. But several prime ministers who have Patriot systems promised a quick delivery of these systems. Very good anti-missile and anti-aircraft systems for Ukraine," he said.