Facts

16:01 01.06.2023

URCS volunteers on duty around the clock to help people injured in missile attacks

2 min read
Quick response teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Kyiv are on duty around the clock and promptly depart to the scenes of Russian missile attacks in order to help emergency services and those injured. They did the same way last night.

"Quick response team volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, who are on duty in the capital around the clock, promptly went to the scene for assistance to the injured and emergency services," the URCS said on Facebook on Thursday.

The URCS volunteers put up a tent where they provided injured people with first medical aid as well as psychological support.

As reported, on the night of June 1, Russian occupation forces attacked the capital of Ukraine using ballistic and cruise missiles Iskander. Ukrainian air defense shot down all ten missiles that were fired by the enemy. However, as a result of an air battle, two women and a 9-year-old girl were killed in Desniansky district of Kyiv. They were outdoors at the moment of the attack, trying to get into the nearest bomb shelter. Also, twelve civilians in Dniprovsky and Desniansky districts of the capital were injured, a healthcare facility, a kindergarten, multi-apartment buildings, and cars were damaged.

