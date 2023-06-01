Facts

16:36 01.06.2023

Ukraine should be offered compensation for fact that NATO now cannot accept it as member – Nausėda

Ukraine should be offered compensation for the fact that NATO currently cannot invite it to become its full member, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda believes.

At the European Political Community summit in Moldova, Nausėda recalled that Lithuania cannot repeat empty words about open doors to NATO. They must find something to compensate for their failure to grant Ukraine full membership in NATO at the present time.

He also said that at a time when international partners understand that they cannot offer Ukraine membership in the Alliance during the war, it is necessary to find sufficient security guarantees, including military and political support, as well as an institutional framework for closer cooperation between Ukraine and NATO.

In addition, the Lithuanian president said that the Vilnius NATO summit would definitely discuss, inter alia, the post-war situation in Ukraine and, in particular, the strengthening of the air defense of Poland and the Baltic countries.

Nausėda said the situation is very serious and, unfortunately, it is getting worse, especially considering that Belarus is actively involved in this conflict and is ready to deploy tactical nuclear weapons.

