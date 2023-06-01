Facts

15:57 01.06.2023

Allies discuss upgrading existing NATO-Ukraine Commission to new NATO-Ukraine Council – Stoltenberg

2 min read
The issue of upgrading the existing NATO-Ukraine Commission to a new NATO-Ukraine Council was discussed during an informal meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a press conference following the meeting in Oslo, Norway, on Thursday.

"We also discussed upgrading the existing NATO-Ukraine Commission to a new NATO-Ukraine Council. This would be a significant step. To establish a joint consultative forum with Ukraine, sitting at the table as equals. To discuss key issues for our security," he said.

According to the Secretary General, the allies also addressed Ukraine's membership aspirations.

"All Allies agree that NATO's door remains open. That it is only for Allies and Ukraine to make decisions on membership. Russia does not have a veto. And all Allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of NATO. And we all agree that the most important thing now is to ensure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign and independent state. We don't know when the war ends. But we must ensure that, when it does, we have credible arrangements in place to guarantee Ukraine's security in the future. And to break Russia's cycle of aggression. We had a good discussion on all these issues. And I am confident that we will come to consensus by the summit in Vilnius," Stoltenberg said.

He stressed that Ukraine belongs to NATO.

"NATO is already providing unprecedented assistance. I am confident that Ukrainian forces now have the capabilities they need to liberate more occupied land. But we need to do more. We are working on a multi-year package of support. With robust funding. This will ensure Ukraine's deterrence and defense for the longer-term, help rebuild its security and defense sector, and transition Ukraine from Soviet-era doctrines, equipment and training to full interoperability with NATO," the Secretary General said.

