Ukraine condemns North Korea's attempt to launch carrier rocket to place military satellite into orbit – MFA

Ukraine strongly condemns the DPRK's attempt to launch a carrier rocket to place a military satellite into orbit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“Pyongyang once again conducts acts that destabilize the situation in the region and violate international law. The announcements of further launches in the near future raise even more concerns. The use by DPRK of ballistic technology in missile launches as well as the continuation of the North Korea's missile and nuclear programs are a gross violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its official website on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry also stressed that Ukraine calls for strengthening of efforts by the international community to put pressure on Pyongyang in order to ensure stability and security on the Korean Peninsula.

Earlier, the Korean Yonhap news agency reported that the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Seoul (JCS) said that a carrier rocket launched by North Korea fell into the water about 200 km away west of the South Korean island of Eocheongdo.

It is noted that North Korea confirmed the defeat of the object, saying that its new Chollima-1 rocket with the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite fell into the sea due to engine malfunctions, according to an official statement from the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

JCS stated that at 06:29 a.m., a launch was recorded from Tonchang-ri, in the north-west of the DPRK. It is reported that the projectile flew in the airspace far to the west of the island of Pennendo. As a result, citizens of the capital of South Korea, Seoul, were urged to prepare for evacuation, and Japan was notified of the threat of a missile attack and declared an air alert in Okinawa, but soon the countries canceled the measures taken, because the object quickly disappeared from radar and, according to current information, fell in the Yellow Sea, 200 km from the South Korean island Eocheongdo.