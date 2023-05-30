Facts

13:14 30.05.2023

Ukraine returns bodies of another 79 fallen defenders – Reintegration Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine returns bodies of another 79 fallen defenders – Reintegration Ministry

The bodies of 79 killed Ukrainian defenders were returned to the Ukrainian side on Tuesday, according to the website of the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

"The transfer of bodies from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine took place with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under the Ministry of Integration in cooperation with law enforcement agencies. It should be noted that the transfer of the bodies of the deceased military is carried out in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions. The bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial," the message reads.

Tags: #bodies #defenders

MORE ABOUT

13:18 05.05.2023
Ukraine returns bodies of another 80 fallen defenders

Ukraine returns bodies of another 80 fallen defenders

13:30 14.04.2023
Ukraine returns bodies of 82 more fallen defenders – Reintegration Ministry

Ukraine returns bodies of 82 more fallen defenders – Reintegration Ministry

11:50 04.02.2023
Ukraine returns 116 defenders in POW swap – Yermak

Ukraine returns 116 defenders in POW swap – Yermak

13:02 26.09.2022
Released defenders of Azovstal undergoing medical examinations in Turkey, will soon be able to see their relatives

Released defenders of Azovstal undergoing medical examinations in Turkey, will soon be able to see their relatives

16:09 12.08.2022
Ukraine's security and defense forces call on civilized world to prevent trial of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol

Ukraine's security and defense forces call on civilized world to prevent trial of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol

10:50 12.08.2022
Ukraine returns bodies of 522 dead Ukrainian defenders listed as missing

Ukraine returns bodies of 522 dead Ukrainian defenders listed as missing

14:06 10.08.2022
Ukraine returns over 500 dead soldiers, listed as missing

Ukraine returns over 500 dead soldiers, listed as missing

15:24 09.08.2022
Ukraine returns 17 more bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers – Ministry of Reintegration

Ukraine returns 17 more bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers – Ministry of Reintegration

12:49 26.07.2022
Ukraine returns bodies of 25 dead servicemen – Reintegration Ministry

Ukraine returns bodies of 25 dead servicemen – Reintegration Ministry

09:21 30.06.2022
Majority of swapped Ukrainian captives seriously injured – Intelligence Agency

Majority of swapped Ukrainian captives seriously injured – Intelligence Agency

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Shelters in cities should be accessible

Zelenskyy: Ukraine continues to improve air defense efficiency

Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss further strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, coordinated positions ahead of upcoming intl events

Tuesday's NABU searches in Ukrzaliznytsia related to procurement – board's chair

Stano: Russia continues to indiscriminately terrorize Ukrainian civilians in barbaric way

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Shelters in cities should be accessible

Zelenskyy: Ukraine continues to improve air defense efficiency

Italy prepares new military aid package – media

Zelenskyy holds meeting with delegation of US analytical center Atlantic Council

Rada amends law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

Biden, Sunak to discuss aid to Ukraine, energy security, climate crisis in Washington on June 8 – White House

NATO Secretary General: Western countries not tiring on providing aid to Ukraine

Queen Letizia awards URCS with golden medal of Spanish Red Cross

Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD