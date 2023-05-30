Facts

09:25 30.05.2023

Zelenskyy: Russia wants to follow path of evil to its defeat

Each such terrorist attack brings us and the whole world to an obvious conclusion: Russia wants to follow the path of evil to the end, that is, to its defeat, because evil cannot have any other end but defeat, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Monday.

“Several Russian terrorist attacks in one day. Shaheds, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles. Guided bombs. Thanks to our air defense, to all the defenders of the sky, at least hundreds of lives were saved today. In just one day. Most of the Shaheds and missiles were shot down,” he noted.

The world, Zelenskyy said, “must see that terror is losing. When Patriots in the hands of Ukrainians ensure one hundred percent downing of any Russian missiles, terror is losing. When the world increases pressure on Russia, including sanctions, when the terrorist's isolation grows, when its former partners are ashamed of any closeness with Moscow, terror is losing.”

“And, of course, there is no greater humiliation for a terrorist state than the success of our warriors. In fact, with our success, our pressure, our Patriots we must and will continue to respond to all manifestations of Russia's evil,” the president stated.

“And we will destroy this evil. No one else in the world uses weapons against evil more effectively than Ukrainians,” the president said.

Tags: #zelenskyy

