Facts

21:07 29.05.2023

Rada adopts bill on insurance of ECA investments against war risks

2 min read

 The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted as a basis bill No.9015 allowing the Export Credit Agency (ECA) to insure investments of Ukrainian and foreign companies in Ukraine against war risks.

According to the parliament's website, 241 MPs voted for the document, with the required minimum of 226 votes.

"The bill on insurance of investments in Ukraine against war risks was developed to create conditions for scaling up investments in Ukraine during the war and post-war reconstruction," head of the parliamentary Committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev said.

Bill No. 9015, sponsored by 15 MPs, expands ECA's capabilities by allowing it to carry out insurance and reinsurance of direct investments, including insurance of investments in Ukraine against risks that may be caused by armed aggression, hostilities and/or terrorism.

The bill stipulates such insurance is carried out only on condition that investments are directed to the creation of facilities and infrastructure necessary for the development of the processing industry and the export of goods (works, services) of Ukrainian origin.

According to the current legislation, ECA insures export contracts and has the right to insure investments from Ukraine to other countries. The bill stipulates the expansion of its mandate to insure investments in Ukraine.

Tags: #insurance #bill #eca

MORE ABOUT

21:02 01.05.2023
President submits to Rada bills on extension of martial law, mobilization

President submits to Rada bills on extension of martial law, mobilization

19:22 24.03.2023
ARX insurer becomes leader of Ukraine's insurance market in four performance indicators in 2022

ARX insurer becomes leader of Ukraine's insurance market in four performance indicators in 2022

20:45 08.03.2023
It's more profitable for state to transfer part of costs of insurance of war risks, exporters to Ukrainian companies than to spend budget funds – expert

It's more profitable for state to transfer part of costs of insurance of war risks, exporters to Ukrainian companies than to spend budget funds – expert

20:10 28.02.2023
Busin insurer plans to send UAH 13.6 mln from 2022 profit to pay dividends, UAH 48.8 mln to increase charter capital

Busin insurer plans to send UAH 13.6 mln from 2022 profit to pay dividends, UAH 48.8 mln to increase charter capital

20:31 24.02.2023
Rada adopts law on transparency in defense procurement

Rada adopts law on transparency in defense procurement

19:51 10.02.2023
Private clinics count on recovery of health insurance sector despite its significant decline due to war

Private clinics count on recovery of health insurance sector despite its significant decline due to war

20:16 12.01.2023
Rada at first reading adopts draft law changing conditions of functioning of OSAGO market

Rada at first reading adopts draft law changing conditions of functioning of OSAGO market

11:07 02.12.2022
Ukrainian govt to introduce bill on impossibility of activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russia in Ukraine

Ukrainian govt to introduce bill on impossibility of activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russia in Ukraine

13:06 01.12.2022
NACP recommends revising bill on urban planning reform

NACP recommends revising bill on urban planning reform

09:02 04.10.2022
Biden signs into law bill on provisional budget including aid for Ukraine - White House

Biden signs into law bill on provisional budget including aid for Ukraine - White House

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy thanks freedom fighters on American Memorial Day

Staff HQ of Commander-in-Chief reviews situation at front, recruitment of new brigades, air defense – Zelenskyy

Rada adopts law on Day of Remembrance, Victory over Nazism in Second World War

Verkhovna Rada backs introduction of sanctions against Iran for 50 years – MP

Khmelnytsky Military Administration: military facility damaged amid night attack

LATEST

Zelenskyy thanks freedom fighters on American Memorial Day

EBA urges to solve problems with queues at Ukrainian-Polish border during transit cargo transportation

EU ambassadors hand Georgian deputy PM demarche over resumed flights to Russia

Ukrainian aviation hit 15 enemy concentration areas

Kuleba discusses bilateral cooperation with Angolan FM

Staff HQ of Commander-in-Chief reviews situation at front, recruitment of new brigades, air defense – Zelenskyy

Slovenia agrees on text of new intl treaty that will strengthen cooperation in investigation, punishment for war crimes

Russian occupiers take away equipment from farmers in occupied territories – AFU General Staff

Syrsky: Ukrainian defense forces repel all enemy attempts to advance in Lymany direction, preparing for active offensive actions

Kyiv Administration: More than 9,000 people take shelter in Kyiv metro at night, 41,000 during daytime amid shelling

AD
AD
AD
AD