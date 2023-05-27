Facts

14:30 27.05.2023

Russians attack Ukrainian medical institutions more than 900 times since start of invasion – WHO

2 min read
Russians attack Ukrainian medical institutions more than 900 times since start of invasion – WHO

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), since the beginning of the Russian invasion, more than 900 attacks have been carried out on Ukrainian medical institutions, CNN reports.

“There have been more than 900 attacks on health care in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization. Of the 967 total attacks, 868 of them impacted medical facilities, WHO data shows. In total, strikes on health care in Ukraine have resulted in at least 97 deaths and 126 injuries since February 25, 2022,” the message says.

The ezine notes that Russia's attack on a medical facility in Dnipro city on Friday is not yet included in the WHO data or death toll, given that the organization's process for verifying attacks takes some time.

According to CNN, the most recent attack on health care in Ukraine that is recorded by WHO occurred on May 7, 2023, and impacted a mobile clinic.

"WHO condemns all acts of violence against healthcare. These attacks not only kill and maim but also deprive people of urgently needed care, endanger healthcare providers, and undermine health systems," WHO spokesperson Dr. Margaret Harris said in a statement to CNN.

"Attacks on health care workers, patients, transport, supplies, and health facilities are a flagrant violation of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights Law and must stop now," Harris added. "We call for an immediate cessation of all activities that endanger the lives of health care workers and patients or impede delivery of essential health services," CNN quoted WHO spokesperson as saying.

Tags: #medicine #attacks #who

MORE ABOUT

09:47 25.05.2023
AFU repulse 28 Russia's attacks over day – General Staff

AFU repulse 28 Russia's attacks over day – General Staff

15:17 11.05.2023
Maple Hope Foundation donates 30 MOVES SLC portable life support systems to Ukraine

Maple Hope Foundation donates 30 MOVES SLC portable life support systems to Ukraine

16:44 08.05.2023
Aggressor damages 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since war start – Ministry of Health

Aggressor damages 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since war start – Ministry of Health

09:12 04.05.2023
Enemy carries out almost 100 attacks on Kherson region over day, 23 people killed, 46 wounded

Enemy carries out almost 100 attacks on Kherson region over day, 23 people killed, 46 wounded

16:42 03.05.2023
URCS mobile medical teams help residents of remote settlements in Chernihiv region

URCS mobile medical teams help residents of remote settlements in Chernihiv region

19:09 21.04.2023
Humeniuk: Russian forces mastering new tactic of combined attack from different directions aimed at dispersal of our air defense efforts

Humeniuk: Russian forces mastering new tactic of combined attack from different directions aimed at dispersal of our air defense efforts

12:23 21.04.2023
Filatov Institute receives as humanitarian aid medicines for treatment of intraocular malignant tumor in children

Filatov Institute receives as humanitarian aid medicines for treatment of intraocular malignant tumor in children

09:14 17.04.2023
Enemy attacks Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv regions with S-300 missiles in past 24 hours, there were casualties – General Staff

Enemy attacks Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv regions with S-300 missiles in past 24 hours, there were casualties – General Staff

17:00 05.04.2023
Ukraine's Health Ministry counts on further cooperation with Canadian Red Cross, URCS

Ukraine's Health Ministry counts on further cooperation with Canadian Red Cross, URCS

09:56 30.03.2023
AFU repulses more than 60 enemy attacks in four directions in past 24 hours – General Staff

AFU repulses more than 60 enemy attacks in four directions in past 24 hours – General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

IBA adopts resolution calling for creation of special tribunal

Ukrainian military to undergo training on Abrams tanks about 10-12 weeks — NYT

Occupiers preparing large-scale provocations at Zaporizhia NPP – GUR

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions against another 51 Russian citizens, 220 legal entities

Europe radically changes its philosophy regarding military support for Ukraine - French Ambassador

LATEST

IBA adopts resolution calling for creation of special tribunal

Volker: West failed to grasp the fact that Russia was preparing for full-scale war in Ukraine all these years

Ukrainian military to undergo training on Abrams tanks about 10-12 weeks — NYT

Two-year-old girl found in Kharkiv region after 3.5 days of search, she is alive - regional police head

Occupiers preparing large-scale provocations at Zaporizhia NPP – GUR

Ukraine turns to Germany with official request for provision of Taurus cruise missiles – media

Black Sea Grain Initiative not fully resumed – UN

Counterattacks of Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut area complicate rotation of Wagner PMC mercenaries in town – ISW

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions against another 51 Russian citizens, 220 legal entities

Ukrainian aviation carry out 11 strikes on enemy concentration areas during day, five UAVs destroyed – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD