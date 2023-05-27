Zaluzhny: It's time to return our own

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny declares that it's time to return our own.

With these words, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video with a prayer for the liberation of Ukraine "Bless our decisive offensive!"

The video features a Prayer for the liberation of Ukraine. With such words and thoughts, our soldiers go on the offensive to liberate Ukraine from the Russian invaders and raise the Banner of Victory.