11:17 27.05.2023

Zaluzhny: It's time to return our own

Zaluzhny: It's time to return our own

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny declares that it's time to return our own.

With these words, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video with a prayer for the liberation of Ukraine "Bless our decisive offensive!"

The video features a Prayer for the liberation of Ukraine. With such words and thoughts, our soldiers go on the offensive to liberate Ukraine from the Russian invaders and raise the Banner of Victory.

