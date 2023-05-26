Presence of NATO troops in Ukraine's de-occupied areas could prevent further Russia's crimes – expert

The presence of NATO troops in the de-occupied territories of Ukraine could stop Russia from committing further crimes, President of the Center for Study and Research of Political Decisions (France), senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis (SEPA) Nicolas Tenzer said.

"There will be a Vilnius summit in July, we don't know if Ukraine will receive a MAP or an invitation to join NATO… But what we can do right now immediately is to send NATO troops to Ukraine. And have NATO troops on Ukrainian soil, at least in de-occupied areas. And then we could prevent all the crimes to be committed," Tenzer said Friday at the annual 15th Kyiv Security Forum, organized by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation.

The expert said the world has allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to commit war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in different parts of the world.

"Remember, in 1999, when Putin was prime minister, with the blast of an apartment in Russia was accuse for the second Chechen war? Remember Georgia? Putin has committed much more war crimes against humanity than al-Qaeda and ISIS combined," the expert said.

According to Tenzer, the West did not draw conclusions after the events of 2015 in Syria. He believes that if such conclusions were made, then "on February 24, 2022 [the beginning of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine] would not have happened."

The Kyiv Security Forum "For Our Freedom and Yours/Fighting for NATO" is being held in the Ukrainian capital on May 25 and 26.