Facts

17:22 25.05.2023

Zelenskyy congratulates African countries on Africa Day

Zelenskyy congratulates African countries on Africa Day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated the countries of the African Union on Africa Day and said that "Ukraine and Africa need each other more than ever."

“Congratulations to African countries on Africa Day. Ukraine has been and will continue to be a contributor to peace and development of the continent. Today, this is evidenced by Grain From Ukraine humanitarian program and the Peace Formula, which can restore world order and the power of the UN Charter. Ukraine and Africa need each other more than ever!” Zelenskyy said on Twitter Thursday.

Africa Liberation Day is celebrated annually on May 25 by the countries of the African Union by decision of the UN.

