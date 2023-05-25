Russia blocks 28 ships from entering Pivdenny port in violation of Grain Initiative commitments – U.S. Ambassador

The Russian Federation does not allow 28 ships to enter the port of Pivdenny (Odesa region) in violation of the obligations of the Russian side under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has said.

"After repeated threats to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russia now refuses to allow any of the waiting 28 ships into Pivdenny, one of the three ports designated by the agreement for food exports – a clear violation of their commitment. Russia must stop obstructing the operations of this life-saving initiative," Brink said on Twitter on Thursday.