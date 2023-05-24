Ministry of Digital Transformation considers partnership with Zambia, Colombia in exporting Diia app, talks with 10 more countries underway

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is negotiating with 10 countries regarding the export of the Diia application, including considering partnerships with Zambia and Colombia.

"The team of the Ministry of Digital Transformation is negotiating with 10 countries regarding the export of Diia, taking into account the countries supported by USAID. And we already have results – we are considering partnerships with Zambia and Colombia. This was announced during the Diia in DC event by USAID administrator Samantha Power," the ministry's press service said on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on his Telegram channel that the Diia in DC event in the United States was another powerful impetus to strengthen Ukraine's image as a digital country.

"We are working to bring Diia to two more continents. We are working with Colombia and Zambia. We are exploring opportunities to share digital transformation experiences with these countries. We are negotiating Diia exports with 10 countries, several of which supported by USAID. I believe that the future is definitely ours," he wrote.

At the Diia in DC event in Washington on Tuesday, Fedorov said that after launching the mRiik application based on Diia in Estonia, Ethiopia and Zanzibar can start creating their own applications based on the Ukrainian mobile application. According to him, negotiations are also underway with other countries.

Power announced at the Diia in DC event that USAID will support partner countries that want to accelerate their own digital transformation by developing and expanding their own e-government capabilities. In particular, USAID works with Colombia, Kosovo, and Zambia.

"I am thrilled that USAID will be working with Colombia, with Kosovo, and with Zambia, for starters, to explore collaborations on everything from improving their current systems, to developing new digital citizen services, to building innovative and easy-to-use platforms with features like the ones you are about to see," Power said.

The Diia application has 14 digital documents and 30 services that can be provided in a few clicks. Some 19 million Ukrainians use the application.

As reported, USAID plans to provide about $650,000 to develop an approach to implementing an analog of the Ukrainian application Diia in other countries. In January of this year, Estonia became the first foreign state to launch the mRiik application based on Diia, a mobile application, a web portal, and a digital state brand in Ukraine developed by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.