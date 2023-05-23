Situation in Belgorod region of Russia does not affect security in Ukraine

The situation in Belgorod region of Russia after the entry of paramilitary Russian formations of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion does not affect security in Ukraine, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said.

"This situation [in Belgorod region] does not affect security in Ukraine in any way. Citizens of the Russian Federation have the right to protest. This is written in their legal documents. And Russia must deal with this issue on its own," he said at the telethon.

At the same time, according to Danilov, any accusations of this against the Armed Forces of Ukraine are a misunderstanding.

Answering the question whether Ukraine knew about the intentions of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" and the Legion "Freedom of Russia" to enter Belgorod region, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council said: "There are citizens of Russia who, with weapons in their hands, went to liberate their native land - they have every right to do so."