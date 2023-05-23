Facts

20:49 23.05.2023

Situation in Belgorod region of Russia does not affect security in Ukraine

1 min read
Situation in Belgorod region of Russia does not affect security in Ukraine

The situation in Belgorod region of Russia after the entry of paramilitary Russian formations of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion does not affect security in Ukraine, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said.

"This situation [in Belgorod region] does not affect security in Ukraine in any way. Citizens of the Russian Federation have the right to protest. This is written in their legal documents. And Russia must deal with this issue on its own," he said at the telethon.

At the same time, according to Danilov, any accusations of this against the Armed Forces of Ukraine are a misunderstanding.

Answering the question whether Ukraine knew about the intentions of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" and the Legion "Freedom of Russia" to enter Belgorod region, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council said: "There are citizens of Russia who, with weapons in their hands, went to liberate their native land - they have every right to do so."

Tags: #security #belgorod #region

MORE ABOUT

19:40 22.05.2023
Freedom of Russia Legion, RDK assume responsibility for events in Belgorod region

Freedom of Russia Legion, RDK assume responsibility for events in Belgorod region

19:24 22.05.2023
NATO discusses ‘security guarantees’ for Ukraine by analogy with Israel – WSJ

NATO discusses ‘security guarantees’ for Ukraine by analogy with Israel – WSJ

20:42 11.05.2023
Number of wounded due to shelling of Toretsk increases to nine people – PGO

Number of wounded due to shelling of Toretsk increases to nine people – PGO

09:42 11.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine working on restoring territories in new security format

Zelenskyy: Ukraine working on restoring territories in new security format

20:52 01.05.2023
Switzerland heads UN Security Council, replacing Russia: building lasting peace, protecting civilians are declared priorities

Switzerland heads UN Security Council, replacing Russia: building lasting peace, protecting civilians are declared priorities

21:00 27.04.2023
Yermak, reps of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania discuss issues of security guarantees for Ukraine

Yermak, reps of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania discuss issues of security guarantees for Ukraine

20:18 24.04.2023
Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia in favor of security guarantees for Ukraine even before NATO membership

Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia in favor of security guarantees for Ukraine even before NATO membership

20:05 24.04.2023
Chernihiv region receives ten more generators – local authorities

Chernihiv region receives ten more generators – local authorities

20:46 20.04.2023
Ukrainian victory to bring new standards of infrastructure security – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian victory to bring new standards of infrastructure security – Zelenskyy

20:57 10.04.2023
Zelenskyy appoints head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration – decree

Zelenskyy appoints head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration – decree

AD

HOT NEWS

Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

Ukrainian MFA in response to Orban's statements: Ukrainians to continue to fight until complete liberation of their territories

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian marines on front line

Zaluzhny congratulates Ukrainian marines on their professional holiday

LATEST

Ukrainian President's Office Dpty Head, Swiss Embassy's reps discuss creation of registers, exchange of info on children affected by Russian aggression

Germany hands over air surveillance system, reconnaissance UAVs to Ukraine

Commander of AFU Navy: Marines must vacate our permanent location – Crimea

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 not yet started

Ukrainian, Polish FMs coordinate steps before NATO summit in Vilnius

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

Borrell: Some 220,000 shells, 1,300 missiles already been allocated to Ukraine as part of first ammo supply track

Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

Ukrainian army already received 26 out of 40 ambulances donated by Polish govt – embassy

AD
AD
AD
AD