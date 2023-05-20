Ukrainian pilots look forward to training on F-16s – Reznikov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov welcomes the creation of an aviation coalition and says that Ukrainian pilots are waiting for the start of training on F-16 fighter jets.

"Ukrainian pilots are looking forward to starting their training on F-16 fighter jets. They will now be able to support their brothers and sisters-in-arms on land and on sea to win this war. F-16 were crafted to beat the bad guys. Their time is now," Reznikov said on Saturday.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister thanked Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, Belgian Defense Ministers Ludivine Dedonder and Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen.