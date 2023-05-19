Ottawa sanctions Russian Education and Science Ministry, ombudsman Moskalkova, Rosatom head

Canada on Friday added a number of individuals and legal entities to Russia sanctions lists, including Russian ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova, Rosatom head Alexei Likhachev and the Russian Education and Science Ministry.

The lists published on the Canadian government's website also include Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov, Deputy Education Minister Denis Gribov, and Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov.

Children's Rights Commissioner for the Moscow region Ksenia Mishonova and several State Duma members were also put on the sanctions list.

Canada also introduced restrictive measures targeting the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.

Totally, 47 individuals and 26 entities came under Canadian sanctions.