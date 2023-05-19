Facts

13:45 19.05.2023

U.S. to cut off another 70 entities from its exports in continuation of anti-Russian sanctions

2 min read
U.S. to cut off another 70 entities from its exports in continuation of anti-Russian sanctions

A new package of U.S. sanctions against Russia will apply to about 300 companies, individuals, ships and aircraft, while the sanctions list of the U.S. Department of Commerce will grow to include another 70 entities from Russia and other countries, a senior member of the U.S. administration said.

"All G7 members are preparing to implement new sanctions and export controls [...] but the United States will be rolling out a substantial package of our own. [...] Among other things, this involves extensively restricting categories of goods [...], and also cutting off roughly 70 entities from Russia and third countries from receiving U.S. exports by adding them to the Commerce blacklist," the White House's press service quoted him as saying.

The United States is also expected to "announce upwards of 300 new sanctions against individuals, entities, vessels, and aircraft," he said.

"These will go after circumvention. These will go after financial facilitators, as well as future energy and extractive capabilities of Russia," the official said.

In his words, the restrictions "will include designations across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia."

"We'll also expand our sanctions authorities to additional sectors of the Russian economy key to its military-industrial complex and impose new bans to prevent Russia from benefiting from our services," he said.

The G7 summit begins in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 19.

Tags: #usa #sanctions

MORE ABOUT

19:42 19.05.2023
Ottawa sanctions Russian Education and Science Ministry, ombudsman Moskalkova, Rosatom head

Ottawa sanctions Russian Education and Science Ministry, ombudsman Moskalkova, Rosatom head

19:17 19.05.2023
USA adds 46 individuals to sanctions lists for Russia

USA adds 46 individuals to sanctions lists for Russia

20:53 18.05.2023
Pentagon makes error by $3 bln in assessing equipment supplied to Ukraine, this to allow sending more weapons to Kyiv – media

Pentagon makes error by $3 bln in assessing equipment supplied to Ukraine, this to allow sending more weapons to Kyiv – media

12:08 13.05.2023
Ukraine imposes sanctions against owners of Kryvy Rih iron ore plant, Reikartz and Premier hotels, some TIS terminals, Sumy NPO, Nasosenergomash, AEROC

Ukraine imposes sanctions against owners of Kryvy Rih iron ore plant, Reikartz and Premier hotels, some TIS terminals, Sumy NPO, Nasosenergomash, AEROC

11:39 13.05.2023
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

18:49 12.05.2023
Zelenskyy announces five new sanctions packages

Zelenskyy announces five new sanctions packages

17:53 12.05.2023
Zelenskyy signs decree on sanctions against Zaporizhstal

Zelenskyy signs decree on sanctions against Zaporizhstal

13:03 11.05.2023
Zelenskyy: I don’t think we’ll lose bipartisan support in USA

Zelenskyy: I don’t think we’ll lose bipartisan support in USA

17:05 09.05.2023
USA announces additional $1.2 bln security assistance package for Ukraine – Pentagon

USA announces additional $1.2 bln security assistance package for Ukraine – Pentagon

15:40 09.05.2023
New package of EU sanctions against Russia may contain restrictions on export of European goods to third countries – von der Leyen

New package of EU sanctions against Russia may contain restrictions on export of European goods to third countries – von der Leyen

AD

HOT NEWS

Biden tells G7 leaders USA to support F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots – CNN

Zelenskyy calls on League of Arab States to expand joint experience in release of Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars from Russian prisons

Enemy trying to regain lost kilometers in Bakhmut area, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – Maliar

HACC arrests ex-head of Supreme Court convicted of bribery with bail alternative of more than UAH 107 mln

Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia

LATEST

Russian forces inflict six missile, 51 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Almost one third of Mykolaiv region territory, 140 km of coast require demining

Biden tells G7 leaders USA to support F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots – CNN

Riyadh ready to continue mediation efforts in Ukrainian settlement – Crown Prince

Reznikov: Ukraine interested in developing own defense industry, would be happy if American businesses share experience, technologies

Ukraine intends to reach agreement with Turkey on govt guarantees for quality of defense goods, works, services

Trudeau announces new Canadian sanctions against Russia at G7 summit

Zelenskyy calls on League of Arab States to expand joint experience in release of Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars from Russian prisons

G7 leaders vow to ramp up sanction pressure on Russia – statement

ICC team collecting evidence of Russian military aggression in Kherson

AD
AD
AD
AD