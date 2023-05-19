U.S. to cut off another 70 entities from its exports in continuation of anti-Russian sanctions

A new package of U.S. sanctions against Russia will apply to about 300 companies, individuals, ships and aircraft, while the sanctions list of the U.S. Department of Commerce will grow to include another 70 entities from Russia and other countries, a senior member of the U.S. administration said.

"All G7 members are preparing to implement new sanctions and export controls [...] but the United States will be rolling out a substantial package of our own. [...] Among other things, this involves extensively restricting categories of goods [...], and also cutting off roughly 70 entities from Russia and third countries from receiving U.S. exports by adding them to the Commerce blacklist," the White House's press service quoted him as saying.

The United States is also expected to "announce upwards of 300 new sanctions against individuals, entities, vessels, and aircraft," he said.

"These will go after circumvention. These will go after financial facilitators, as well as future energy and extractive capabilities of Russia," the official said.

In his words, the restrictions "will include designations across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia."

"We'll also expand our sanctions authorities to additional sectors of the Russian economy key to its military-industrial complex and impose new bans to prevent Russia from benefiting from our services," he said.

The G7 summit begins in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 19.