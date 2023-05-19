Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Saudi Arabia, where he will take part in the Arab League summit.

"I have arrived in Saudi Arabia. I will speak at the Arab League summit. I am to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and hold other bilateral talks," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

"Our priorities are the return of all political prisoners of Crimea and the temporarily occupied territories, the return of all prisoners and illegally deported, the presentation of our Peace Formula, to the implementation of which it is necessary to involve as many states as possible, ensuring energy security next winter," the President said.

Another priority is the "protection of the Muslim community of Ukraine". "Mustafa Dzhemilev, the leader of the Crimean Tatar people, is with us. Crimea was the first to suffer from the Russian occupation, and most of those who are subjected to repression in the occupied Crimea are Muslims," Zelenskyy also wrote.