Facts

20:44 18.05.2023

Maliar: We control southwestern part of Bakhmut; there is advance of our forces by 500 meters in some areas

1 min read
Maliar: We control southwestern part of Bakhmut; there is advance of our forces by 500 meters in some areas

The enemy has pulled most of its reserves to Bakhmut and significantly strengthened the grouping, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed all enemy attacks in a day and control the southwestern part of Bakhmut, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said.

"The enemy attacked Bakhmut all day today. All attacks by our defenders are reflected. At the moment we control the southwestern part of Bakhmut. On the outskirts north of Bakhmut, the enemy also attacked. Attacks are reflected. In some areas, there is an advance of our troops by 500 meters," she said in the Telegram channel.

According to her, in the suburbs of Bakhmut in the south, fierce battles were going on during the day. The enemy went on the offensive and tried to regain the lost territories, but suffered losses and was unable to fulfil his tasks.

"In some areas, our troops advanced one kilometer. The defense of Bakhmut and the suburbs performs military tasks. We are buying time for certain planned actions," Maliar said.

Tags: #defense #ministry #bakhmut

MORE ABOUT

20:27 18.05.2023
Third Separate Assault Brigade reports successful offensive in western outskirts of Bakhmut

Third Separate Assault Brigade reports successful offensive in western outskirts of Bakhmut

11:04 18.05.2023
AFU to advance on flanks of Bakhmut direction from 150 m to 1.7 km per day – Cherevaty

AFU to advance on flanks of Bakhmut direction from 150 m to 1.7 km per day – Cherevaty

19:01 17.05.2023
Patriot system in Kyiv is still operational, its radar component isn't damaged – media

Patriot system in Kyiv is still operational, its radar component isn't damaged – media

14:54 17.05.2023
Fierce battles underway in Bakhmut, enemy advances somewhat – dpty defense minister

Fierce battles underway in Bakhmut, enemy advances somewhat – dpty defense minister

12:35 17.05.2023
Maliar: Russian narratives about alleged destruction of Patriot air defense system, successes in Bakhmut - attempt to hide fears about Ukrainian counteroffensive

Maliar: Russian narratives about alleged destruction of Patriot air defense system, successes in Bakhmut - attempt to hide fears about Ukrainian counteroffensive

17:49 16.05.2023
AFU liberate 20 sq. km area in northern, southern Bakhmut outskirts, enemy slightly advances inside city – Maliar

AFU liberate 20 sq. km area in northern, southern Bakhmut outskirts, enemy slightly advances inside city – Maliar

20:41 15.05.2023
Over last two days, AFU to advance on flanks of Bakhmut from 350 m to 2 km in some places – Cherevaty

Over last two days, AFU to advance on flanks of Bakhmut from 350 m to 2 km in some places – Cherevaty

17:40 15.05.2023
Syrsky: Our troops' advance in Bakhmut direction is first success of offensive operations in course of Bakhmut defense

Syrsky: Our troops' advance in Bakhmut direction is first success of offensive operations in course of Bakhmut defense

17:12 15.05.2023
Russian forces pulling up airborne assault units to Bakhmut outskirts, heavy battles continue – Maliar

Russian forces pulling up airborne assault units to Bakhmut outskirts, heavy battles continue – Maliar

12:43 13.05.2023
Zaluzhny: Enemy suffering heavy losses, including in Donetsk direction, in Bakhmut area

Zaluzhny: Enemy suffering heavy losses, including in Donetsk direction, in Bakhmut area

AD

HOT NEWS

Third Separate Assault Brigade reports successful offensive in western outskirts of Bakhmut

Attorney involved in bribery case of Supreme Court ex-head taken into custody with UAH 80 mln alternative bail

We have no right not to put end to evil – Zelenskyy in address to Strategic Ark participants

Opening of beach season not planned in Kyiv – local authorities

Zelenskyy proposes to create memorial to honor victims of deportation of Crimean Tatar people in 1944

LATEST

Pentagon makes error by $3 bln in assessing equipment supplied to Ukraine, this to allow sending more weapons to Kyiv – media

Grain corridor is still blocked for entry – JCC data

Norway donates three radars, up to eight MLRS to Ukraine – joint statement by Norwegian, UK Defense Ministers

Attorney involved in bribery case of Supreme Court ex-head taken into custody with UAH 80 mln alternative bail

We have no right not to put end to evil – Zelenskyy in address to Strategic Ark participants

NATO Defense Ministers to discuss fighter jets for Ukraine at meeting in June – Stoltenberg

Stefanchuk: Ukraine to receive more NASAMS systems soon

G7 countries to continue to tighten sanctions against Russia, support Ukraine – Kishida

Opening of beach season not planned in Kyiv – local authorities

Zelenskyy proposes to create memorial to honor victims of deportation of Crimean Tatar people in 1944

AD
AD
AD
AD