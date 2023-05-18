Maliar: We control southwestern part of Bakhmut; there is advance of our forces by 500 meters in some areas

The enemy has pulled most of its reserves to Bakhmut and significantly strengthened the grouping, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed all enemy attacks in a day and control the southwestern part of Bakhmut, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said.

"The enemy attacked Bakhmut all day today. All attacks by our defenders are reflected. At the moment we control the southwestern part of Bakhmut. On the outskirts north of Bakhmut, the enemy also attacked. Attacks are reflected. In some areas, there is an advance of our troops by 500 meters," she said in the Telegram channel.

According to her, in the suburbs of Bakhmut in the south, fierce battles were going on during the day. The enemy went on the offensive and tried to regain the lost territories, but suffered losses and was unable to fulfil his tasks.

"In some areas, our troops advanced one kilometer. The defense of Bakhmut and the suburbs performs military tasks. We are buying time for certain planned actions," Maliar said.