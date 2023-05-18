We have no right not to put end to evil – Zelenskyy in address to Strategic Ark participants

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country needs a protected sky and the formation of an air coalition.

He made the announcement on Thursday while speaking via video link to participants in Strategic Ark, an "important dialogue about the security of the world."

"This forum is taking place on a significant date. On May 18, 1792, a hundred thousandth Russian army crossed the borders of the Polish Commonwealth and invaded its land. The Russian-Polish war began, the consequences of which we all remember. Today is the same enemy. The same goal. The same cost of defeat. We have no right to lose. We do not have the right to weaken resistance, opposition even for a moment. We have no right not to put an end to evil, to lose the unity of our allies, to lay down our arms prematurely, not to fight until the final victory," Zelenskyy said.

He said Russia "does not care about the end of the war," but cares about "the end of the money, so that the bloodshed continues."

"Russia does not need peace, but time – for new missiles, a new plan, a new attack. This is the formula of Russian politics, unchanged for centuries. The 21st century should be its last. The Ukrainian Peace Formula contains the mechanisms to implement this. Security guarantees so that this will never happen again," the president said.

"So that May 18, 1944, the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people does not happen again," Zelenskyy said.

It will happen again, the president said, "without a war criminals tribunal," it will return.

"We need a protected sky and the formation of an air coalition. We will definitely see the Fighting Falcons in the sky," Zelenskyy said.