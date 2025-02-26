Facts

13:56 26.02.2025

Umerov: there’re 221 Ukrainian citizens in Russian prisons, 134 - Crimean Tatars

2 min read
Umerov: there’re 221 Ukrainian citizens in Russian prisons, 134 - Crimean Tatars

There are currently 221 citizens of Ukraine in Russian prisons, 134 of them are Crimean Tatars, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea.

"All these 11 years, the Kremlin persecutes and throws behind bars everyone who does not agree with the occupation - Crimean Tatars, Ukrainian activists, journalists. As a result, today 221 citizens of Ukraine, political prisoners, are illegally held in Russian prisons. Of them, 134 are Crimean Tatars. Political prisoners in Crimea are tortured, tried on fabricated charges and kept in terrible conditions. But neither repression nor prisons could break their will - they remain symbols of Crimea's invincibility," the Defense Ministry quoted Umerov as saying on Wednesday.

The minister recalled that on these dates, 11 years ago, the Russian Federation began aggression, a war against Ukraine - with the temporary occupation of Crimea. "The Kremlin has challenged not only Ukraine, but the entire world, turning Crimea into a military base and threatening the security of the entire Black Sea," Umerov said.

However, the minister noted that resistance also began 11 years ago. Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars were the first to defend their land, initially through non-violent resistance. "On February 26, 2014, Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians in Simferopol held a large-scale rally in support of the territorial integrity of Ukraine," he noted.

The minister stressed that Ukraine had not reconciled with the occupation: the struggle continues on the front lines, in the rear and in Crimea itself. The country remembers every citizen who remained on the peninsula and is doing everything possible to free them from the new "prison of nations".

"Today we understand that the only language that the aggressor understands is the language of force. Ukraine has changed the balance of power in the Black Sea: our long-range missiles and sea drones destroy the military potential of the occupiers in Crimea every day, and dozens of enemy ships are already lying on the seabed, including the flagship cruiser Moskva. Crimea, my home, is Ukraine! We will bring it home," Umerov said.

Tags: #crimean_tatars

MORE ABOUT

17:07 21.11.2024
More than 60 Crimean political prisoners need urgent medical aid, 18 Crimean journalists behind bars – Dzhelal

More than 60 Crimean political prisoners need urgent medical aid, 18 Crimean journalists behind bars – Dzhelal

17:04 12.07.2024
Poland recognizes Deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 as genocide

Poland recognizes Deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 as genocide

16:21 18.05.2024
Reintegration Ministry on 80th anniversary of Crimean Tatars deportation: Russia follows this criminal practice

Reintegration Ministry on 80th anniversary of Crimean Tatars deportation: Russia follows this criminal practice

17:22 08.05.2024
Rada calls on intl community to recognize deportation of Crimean Tatars from Crimea in 1944 as genocide

Rada calls on intl community to recognize deportation of Crimean Tatars from Crimea in 1944 as genocide

11:09 01.05.2024
Up to 8,000 Crimean Tatars leave Crimea since Sept 2022 – Chubarov

Up to 8,000 Crimean Tatars leave Crimea since Sept 2022 – Chubarov

16:58 09.03.2024
Zelenskyy hands over list of Crimean Tatars held in Russian prisons to Erdogan

Zelenskyy hands over list of Crimean Tatars held in Russian prisons to Erdogan

16:26 18.05.2023
Zelenskyy proposes to create memorial to honor victims of deportation of Crimean Tatar people in 1944

Zelenskyy proposes to create memorial to honor victims of deportation of Crimean Tatar people in 1944

13:18 11.01.2023
Russian court sentences five Crimean Tatars to 13 years in prison each

Russian court sentences five Crimean Tatars to 13 years in prison each

15:39 24.11.2021
Crimean Prosecutor's Office initiates proceedings on massive illegal detention of Crimean Tatars in Simferopol on Nov 23

Crimean Prosecutor's Office initiates proceedings on massive illegal detention of Crimean Tatars in Simferopol on Nov 23

10:45 18.08.2021
Denisova: court arrests three out of five detained Crimean Tatars

Denisova: court arrests three out of five detained Crimean Tatars

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy drops three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka: five people killed

Russia attacks energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region

Trump says Ukraine deal could bring trillion dollar benefits – media

Air Force: 110 enemy UAVs shot down, 66 lost from location

Zelenskyy plans to visit USA on Feb 28 – media

LATEST

Enemy drops three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka: five people killed

Sukharevsky: One hundred percent of drones, flying on Russian territory, of Ukrainian production

Rada adopts law on establishment of Higher Administrative Court

Ninety-eight combat clashes recorded

Russia attacks energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region

Invaders lose 1,170 servicemen in past day

Kyivteploenergo plans to restore heat supply to 50 houses in Holosiyivsky district within 24 hours

Trump says Ukraine deal could bring trillion dollar benefits – media

Ukrainian Red Cross, World Food Program provide food kits to residents of Kherson region

Air Force: 110 enemy UAVs shot down, 66 lost from location

AD
AD
AD
AD