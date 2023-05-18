Patriot system functioning – AFU Air Forces

The Patriot anti-aircraft missile system is working and may even have been used at night, said spokesperson of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat.

"I said yesterday that destroying Patriot with one Kinzhal is unrealistic. If there is any damage there, I think they will be repaired. The Patriot system is working. Maybe it even worked tonight," Ihnat said on the telethon broadcast on Thursday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country stated that the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system manufactured by the United States was allegedly hit by a high-precision strike by the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in the city of Kyiv.

Later, CNN reported that U.S. officials said that the Patriot system has minimal damage after the Russian attack on Kyiv on Tuesday.

Spokesperson of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat urged “not to worry about the fate” of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, stressing that it is impossible to destroy the system with one blow of the Kinzhal missile.