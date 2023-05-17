Facts

19:05 17.05.2023

Forty countries, EU become participants of register of damage caused by Russia to Ukraine – Justice Ministry

3 min read

At the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe held in Reykjavik on May 16-17, 2023, the establishment of the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine was announced, the Justice Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"Due to our joint efforts, we already have an international register of damage. This is an important step for the victims to receive fair compensation. The more collective measures we take, the faster we will force Russia to leave the territory of Ukraine and bear responsibility for all international crimes and damages," Justice Minister Denys Maliuska said.

As of May 17, more than 40 countries and the European Union have joined or expressed their intention to join the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the Register of Losses Caused by the Russian Federation's Aggression against Ukraine and have become participants in the Register of Losses.

"This is a super victory, a great achievement! This is one of the first significant results of the joint actions of the countries of Europe, the entire democratic world in the matter of bringing the Russian Federation to justice and the inevitability of paying compensation," said Deputy Justice Minister Iryna Mudra said.

The Register of Losses is being created as a platform for intergovernmental cooperation, which operates within the institutional framework of the Council of Europe, and is physically located in The Hague (Netherlands). The register serves as a documentary form of recording evidence and claims about damage and losses that, starting from February 24, 2022, occurred on the territory of Ukraine as a result of internationally illegal actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine or against it. All interested individuals and legal entities as well as Ukraine will be able to submit applications and information about the damage caused.

The register is the first component of the future International Compensation Mechanism, created by a separate international treaty in cooperation with Ukraine. Next, a Claims Review Board and a Compensation Fund will be established.

"The Register of Damage is only the first component of a comprehensive mechanism for indemnification. The ultimate goal is to create a Compensation Commission, which will directly consider claims and award compensation, and a Compensation Fund, which will accumulate funds for the payment of compensation, on the basis of an international agreement, which, as we hope, you all will join," Maliuska said, addressing the countries participating in the Register and the participants of the Summit.

According to him, the effective implementation of a comprehensive international compensation mechanism is the key to achieving justice for all those who have suffered from Russia's illegal actions against Ukraine.

Tags: #international #register #damage

MORE ABOUT

13:59 08.05.2023
Warehouses in Odesa with URCS humanitarian aid burn down in night shelling, mobile hospital damaged in Mykolaiv

Warehouses in Odesa with URCS humanitarian aid burn down in night shelling, mobile hospital damaged in Mykolaiv

19:01 24.03.2023
Unified register of weapons to start working in three months – Interior Minister

Unified register of weapons to start working in three months – Interior Minister

20:51 23.02.2023
Reintegration Ministry to create register of Kremlin prisoners – Vereschuk

Reintegration Ministry to create register of Kremlin prisoners – Vereschuk

19:30 22.02.2023
Damage caused to Ukrainian medical universities during war estimated at UAH 385 mln – Accounting Chamber

Damage caused to Ukrainian medical universities during war estimated at UAH 385 mln – Accounting Chamber

19:30 20.02.2023
Register of losses incurred by Ukraine to be financed by Netherlands, provides compensation fund - Maliuska

Register of losses incurred by Ukraine to be financed by Netherlands, provides compensation fund - Maliuska

20:44 17.02.2023
Register of losses suffered by Ukraine as result of war to be placed in The Hague – Zelenskyy

Register of losses suffered by Ukraine as result of war to be placed in The Hague – Zelenskyy

19:45 17.02.2023
The Netherlands agrees to create register of damage caused to Ukraine by Russian aggression with office in The Hague

The Netherlands agrees to create register of damage caused to Ukraine by Russian aggression with office in The Hague

17:29 12.01.2023
Over 2.4 mln Ukrainians live in damaged housing, Diia already receives over 316,000 applications for compensation - Kubrakov

Over 2.4 mln Ukrainians live in damaged housing, Diia already receives over 316,000 applications for compensation - Kubrakov

19:11 10.01.2023
Damage to Ukraine's agricultural sector from Russian full-scale invasion reaching $10 bln – NAAS

Damage to Ukraine's agricultural sector from Russian full-scale invasion reaching $10 bln – NAAS

10:28 16.12.2022
Energy Minister reports damage to energy facilities in east, south of Ukraine

Energy Minister reports damage to energy facilities in east, south of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

French Senate recognizes 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Patriot system in Kyiv is still operational, its radar component isn't damaged – media

Chinese Govt Special Rep meets with Kuleba during his visit to Ukraine – MFA

HACC recognizes lawful detention of Supreme Court's head Kniazev

Estonian parliament adopts statement in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO

LATEST

Guterres: Grain Deal extension is good news for world

Zelenskyy welcomes French Senate's decision to recognize 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Another child, six-year-old daughter of Ukrainian soldier, returned to Ukraine from Russia – ombudsman

French Senate recognizes 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Ukrainians forced to get Russian passport in temporarily occupied territories to save their lives are victims of crime – Lubinets

Council of Europe Member States adopt Declaration in support of Ukraine

Podoliak: Zelenskyy's Peace Formula is only starting point for restoring intl order, peace in Ukraine

Republic of Korea ready to provide Ukraine with demining vehicles, mobile X-ray machines

Chernihiv's Cultural landscape to receive UNESCO World Heritage status

Patriot system in Kyiv is still operational, its radar component isn't damaged – media

AD
AD
AD
AD