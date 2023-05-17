Forty countries, EU become participants of register of damage caused by Russia to Ukraine – Justice Ministry

At the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe held in Reykjavik on May 16-17, 2023, the establishment of the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine was announced, the Justice Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"Due to our joint efforts, we already have an international register of damage. This is an important step for the victims to receive fair compensation. The more collective measures we take, the faster we will force Russia to leave the territory of Ukraine and bear responsibility for all international crimes and damages," Justice Minister Denys Maliuska said.

As of May 17, more than 40 countries and the European Union have joined or expressed their intention to join the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the Register of Losses Caused by the Russian Federation's Aggression against Ukraine and have become participants in the Register of Losses.

"This is a super victory, a great achievement! This is one of the first significant results of the joint actions of the countries of Europe, the entire democratic world in the matter of bringing the Russian Federation to justice and the inevitability of paying compensation," said Deputy Justice Minister Iryna Mudra said.

The Register of Losses is being created as a platform for intergovernmental cooperation, which operates within the institutional framework of the Council of Europe, and is physically located in The Hague (Netherlands). The register serves as a documentary form of recording evidence and claims about damage and losses that, starting from February 24, 2022, occurred on the territory of Ukraine as a result of internationally illegal actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine or against it. All interested individuals and legal entities as well as Ukraine will be able to submit applications and information about the damage caused.

The register is the first component of the future International Compensation Mechanism, created by a separate international treaty in cooperation with Ukraine. Next, a Claims Review Board and a Compensation Fund will be established.

"The Register of Damage is only the first component of a comprehensive mechanism for indemnification. The ultimate goal is to create a Compensation Commission, which will directly consider claims and award compensation, and a Compensation Fund, which will accumulate funds for the payment of compensation, on the basis of an international agreement, which, as we hope, you all will join," Maliuska said, addressing the countries participating in the Register and the participants of the Summit.

According to him, the effective implementation of a comprehensive international compensation mechanism is the key to achieving justice for all those who have suffered from Russia's illegal actions against Ukraine.