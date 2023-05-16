McDonald's reopens two restaurants in Poltava, Kremenchuk

On May 16, McDonald's Ukraine resumed the work of two restaurants – one each in Kremenchuk and Poltava, its press service reported.

According to the report, thus, the work of 70% of McDonald's restaurants has already been restored in Ukraine.

As with the rest of McDonald's locations in Ukraine, these restaurants will have expanded security rules in place, according to which, in the event of an air alert, the team quickly completes all processes and closes the establishment so that everyone can go to the shelter. Restaurants will be open from 7:00 to 22:00.

In the event of increased demand during the first days of operation, restaurant halls will operate for a limited number of visitors to avoid crowds, so that teams can better practice evacuation procedures.

The restaurants will initially offer a reduced menu that will include McDonald's main dishes, but the range will gradually expand.

The network is being developed by FDI McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. The first restaurant was opened on May 24, 1997 in Kyiv.