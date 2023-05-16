Facts

18:27 16.05.2023

Working conditions at ZNPP occupied by Russian invaders tightened – Energoatom

 At the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian troops, control over nuclear workers has been tightened, Energoatom has reported.

According to a report on Energoatom's Telegram channel on Tuesday, the personnel are forbidden to communicate with each other, move around the territory of the ZNPP, except for areas clearly defined by local police, go outside and outside the plant.

"Employees now have the right to look only straight ahead, because turning your head and even just looking to the side is strictly prohibited," Energoatom said, describing the situation.

The reason for such bans in the company was the attempts of the invaders to disguise their own firing positions and a large amount of military equipment on the territory of the plant, which they turned into a military facility.

Now, about 2,500 nuclear workers remain working at the ZNPP, which is approximately five times less than before the occupation, and the security service has become perhaps the most important unit at the nuclear power plant, whose armed representatives decide how to function.

A few days earlier, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi expressed concern that challenging circumstances for plant personnel could affect the ability of ZNPP to properly maintain systems important for nuclear safety in the medium and longer term.

As reported, ZNPP has been occupied since March 4, 2022. It has not produced electricity for several months, but consumes it from the power system of Ukraine for its own needs.

Tags: #energoatom #zaporizhia_npp

