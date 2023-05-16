SAPO and NABU expose large-scale corruption in Supreme Court

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) uncovered a corruption scheme initiated by the leadership of the Supreme Court.

"The SAPO and the NABU have exposed large-scale corruption in the Supreme Court, namely, a scheme for obtaining illegal benefits by the leadership and judges of the Supreme Court. Urgent investigative actions are being carried out. Details will follow," the SAPO said on Telegram.

At the same time, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Serhiy Leschenko (also spelled Leshchenko), said that the special services detained head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev on receiving a bribe of $ 2.7 million.

"Investigative actions are ongoing, including at the judge’s house. This was not the first episode where the head of the judicial branch of government appears. They talk about the systemic nature of bribery," Leschenko said on Telegram.