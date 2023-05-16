Facts

09:21 16.05.2023

SAPO and NABU expose large-scale corruption in Supreme Court

1 min read
SAPO and NABU expose large-scale corruption in Supreme Court

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) uncovered a corruption scheme initiated by the leadership of the Supreme Court.

"The SAPO and the NABU have exposed large-scale corruption in the Supreme Court, namely, a scheme for obtaining illegal benefits by the leadership and judges of the Supreme Court. Urgent investigative actions are being carried out. Details will follow," the SAPO said on Telegram.

At the same time, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Serhiy Leschenko (also spelled Leshchenko), said that the special services detained head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev on receiving a bribe of $ 2.7 million.

"Investigative actions are ongoing, including at the judge’s house. This was not the first episode where the head of the judicial branch of government appears. They talk about the systemic nature of bribery," Leschenko said on Telegram.

Tags: #corruption #nabu #sapo

MORE ABOUT

17:49 22.03.2023
NABU accuses ex-head of SPF Sennychenko of embezzling more than UAH 500 mln of Odesa Port-Side Plant, United Mining Chemical Company

NABU accuses ex-head of SPF Sennychenko of embezzling more than UAH 500 mln of Odesa Port-Side Plant, United Mining Chemical Company

20:53 21.03.2023
SAPO, NABU identify accomplices of former acting head of State Reserve Agency

SAPO, NABU identify accomplices of former acting head of State Reserve Agency

19:52 20.03.2023
It’s impossible to fight corruption, it’s necessary to create conditions so that it doesn’t exist – Danilov

It’s impossible to fight corruption, it’s necessary to create conditions so that it doesn’t exist – Danilov

10:03 17.03.2023
Court chooses UAH 10 mln bail for ex-Infrastructure Minister Pyvovarsky – SAPO

Court chooses UAH 10 mln bail for ex-Infrastructure Minister Pyvovarsky – SAPO

11:07 14.03.2023
Ukraine's govt approves state anti-corruption program 2023-2025

Ukraine's govt approves state anti-corruption program 2023-2025

18:38 07.03.2023
Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

14:22 06.03.2023
BES, SBU seize over 16,000 tonnes of petroleum products investigating corruption schemes of former management

BES, SBU seize over 16,000 tonnes of petroleum products investigating corruption schemes of former management

13:27 06.03.2023
Shmyhal recommends Kryvonos to consider possibility of appointing Hupiak, Osypchuk to senior positions in NABU

Shmyhal recommends Kryvonos to consider possibility of appointing Hupiak, Osypchuk to senior positions in NABU

12:24 06.03.2023
Govt appoints Semen Kryvonos as NABU director

Govt appoints Semen Kryvonos as NABU director

17:53 17.02.2023
Post-war society in Ukraine not to forgive corruption – Zelenskyy at Munich conference

Post-war society in Ukraine not to forgive corruption – Zelenskyy at Munich conference

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU suspects Firtash and senior management of fraud connected with over UAH 18 bln in gas purchases

Russian troops shell Nikopol, three wounded, including teenager

There is more willingness of partners to follow Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

Court of Appeal upholds Chervinsky's detention until June 22 without right to bail

Syrsky: Our troops' advance in Bakhmut direction is first success of offensive operations in course of Bakhmut defense

LATEST

SBU suspects Firtash and senior management of fraud connected with over UAH 18 bln in gas purchases

Russian troops shell Nikopol, three wounded, including teenager

Korniyenko: We count on Sweden's support for start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU during its presidency of EU Council

Over last two days, AFU to advance on flanks of Bakhmut from 350 m to 2 km in some places – Cherevaty

Poroshenko on Zelenskyy's European tour: We do maximum we can to provide successful offensive of AFU

There is more willingness of partners to follow Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

Occupiers inflict 38 air, two missile strikes on Ukraine over day

Ukrainian Council of Churches supports establishment of Intl Tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine

URCS launches first aid animal courses in Kyiv

Court of Appeal upholds Chervinsky's detention until June 22 without right to bail

AD
AD
AD
AD