Zelenskyy on timing of counteroffensive: You will see it, and Russia will feel it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not answer the question about the time of the start of the counteroffensive, noting that "the first steps will be soon."

"We are preparing very seriously. I know we are all motivated. But unfortunately, I cannot answer your question [about the timing], however you will definitely see it, and Russia will definitely feel it," he said told Italian media on Saturday.

"We are definitely preparing and will do it. We believe that the first important steps will be taken soon," he said.