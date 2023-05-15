Zelenskyy: New barriers between countries threaten all of Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European countries not to erect barriers, but to strengthen ties between countries.

"Europe's longest-lasting peace and most reliable security have been ensured by building ties between the peoples of Europe instead of barriers. And when we now see, instead of strengthening our ties, any fresh barriers that are so reminiscent of old mistakes, whether they are barriers in politics, or barriers in economics, or in trade, we see a threat not to one European nation, but to the whole of Europe," he said, speaking Sunday at the awards ceremony in Aachen.

The President of Ukraine addressed Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki. "Mateusz, any seeds of misunderstanding between anyone in Europe should not give rise to conflict! And this is in the fundamental interests of our peoples. Europe gains strength and prosperity every time there is minus one barrier on the continent," he said.

Earlier, Poland and other Eastern European countries banned the import of Ukrainian grain and other food products.