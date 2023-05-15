Facts

14:38 15.05.2023

Zelenskyy: New barriers between countries threaten all of Europe

1 min read
Zelenskyy: New barriers between countries threaten all of Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European countries not to erect barriers, but to strengthen ties between countries.

"Europe's longest-lasting peace and most reliable security have been ensured by building ties between the peoples of Europe instead of barriers. And when we now see, instead of strengthening our ties, any fresh barriers that are so reminiscent of old mistakes, whether they are barriers in politics, or barriers in economics, or in trade, we see a threat not to one European nation, but to the whole of Europe," he said, speaking Sunday at the awards ceremony in Aachen.

The President of Ukraine addressed Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki. "Mateusz, any seeds of misunderstanding between anyone in Europe should not give rise to conflict! And this is in the fundamental interests of our peoples. Europe gains strength and prosperity every time there is minus one barrier on the continent," he said.

Earlier, Poland and other Eastern European countries banned the import of Ukrainian grain and other food products.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

15:52 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy on timing of counteroffensive: You will see it, and Russia will feel it

Zelenskyy on timing of counteroffensive: You will see it, and Russia will feel it

14:55 15.05.2023
Ukraine offers Europe victory to save itself – Zelenskyy in Aachen

Ukraine offers Europe victory to save itself – Zelenskyy in Aachen

14:39 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Position of each G7 country important in issue of creating aircraft coalition

Zelenskyy: Position of each G7 country important in issue of creating aircraft coalition

09:31 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy is on visit to UK

Zelenskyy is on visit to UK

13:56 13.05.2023
Zelenskyy meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

Zelenskyy meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

12:49 13.05.2023
Zelenskyy to meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Meloni in Rome

Zelenskyy to meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Meloni in Rome

11:39 13.05.2023
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

17:12 12.05.2023
Ukraine needs clear signals about its future with NATO – Zelenskyy in conversation with Sunak

Ukraine needs clear signals about its future with NATO – Zelenskyy in conversation with Sunak

10:24 12.05.2023
Organizers of Eurovision 2023 refuse Zelenskyy to address audience at contest final – media

Organizers of Eurovision 2023 refuse Zelenskyy to address audience at contest final – media

09:39 12.05.2023
Ukrainian President approves comprehensive strategic plan for reform of law and order system

Ukrainian President approves comprehensive strategic plan for reform of law and order system

AD

HOT NEWS

Von der Leyen: Roadmap for Ukraine as EU member candidate is clear – first European Commission's assessment, then European Council's decision by year end

Zelenskyy on timing of counteroffensive: You will see it, and Russia will feel it

Ukraine offers Europe victory to save itself – Zelenskyy in Aachen

Zelenskyy: Position of each G7 country important in issue of creating aircraft coalition

Register of damage caused by Russia in its war against Ukraine to be created in The Hague – von der Leyen

LATEST

Von der Leyen: Roadmap for Ukraine as EU member candidate is clear – first European Commission's assessment, then European Council's decision by year end

EU leadership at meetings with other leaders on Ukraine: We to support as long as it takes; peace should be on Ukraine's terms

Germany supports NATO-Ukraine Commission as platform for expanding partnership – statement

Register of damage caused by Russia in its war against Ukraine to be created in The Hague – von der Leyen

UK to start training Ukrainian pilots this summer

Prime Minister Sunak: Welcome back, President Zelenskyy

Firtash notified of suspicion by Security Service of Ukraine, Bureau of Economic Security – source

Kuleba calls on states of Indo-Pacific region to join implementation of Peace Formula

American Abrams tanks already in Europe, training of Ukrainian military to start soon – U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

Kuleba and Blinken discuss preparations for counteroffensive, subsequent arms supplies to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD