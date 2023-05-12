Facts

18:49 12.05.2023

Zelenskyy announces five new sanctions packages

2 min read
Zelenskyy announces five new sanctions packages

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced five new sanctions packages approved on Friday.

"Today we have a sanctions day. Five sanctions packages have been approved, which we have been very carefully preparing these weeks in the National Security and Defense Council, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Office, in our special services," he said in a video address on Friday.

"The first is the package concerning Zaporizhstal. We are blocking the influence of the terrorist state on this company, which existed thanks to various figureheads and offshore persons. The share controlled by Russia through one of the systemic banks will be confiscated and will work for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.

He said "we will not leave any connection of a terrorist state in Ukraine, which it can use against our state, against our economy or against our people."

In addition, Zelenskyy said "sanctions packages have been approved that continue our course of isolating and blocking the Russian military industry."

"Hundreds of individuals and legal entities of a terrorist state and those associated with Russia are becoming a target of global isolation. We are working very actively with partners so that everyone who actually produces this aggression, who gives weapons, ammunition, equipment and technology into the hands of terrorists, so that all of them are crushed by the world," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked "everyone who is helping Ukraine put pressure on Russia for this war, as well as blocking the terrorist state's attempts to circumvent sanctions."

"I am sure this should be defined as one of the most serious crimes against international law and international peace – attempts to circumvent sanctions imposed to limit the resources of aggression, or assistance in these efforts," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #sanctions

