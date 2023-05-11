Reznikov on transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine: Sunshine of our liberty will break through Shadow of Storm

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov reacted to the information about the transfer of long-range Storm Shadow missiles by the UK to the Ukrainian forces.

“The weather forecast is predicting a cyclone moving from the UK towards Ukraine, bringing with it Storms. It is through the Shadow of the Storm that the sunshine of our liberty will break through and shed light on our Victory,” Reznikov said on Twitter.

Earlier, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced the transfer of Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine.