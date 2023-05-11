Facts

19:51 11.05.2023

Kuleba holds meeting with his Guatemalan counterpart

1 min read
Kuleba holds meeting with his Guatemalan counterpart

 Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has held a meeting with his Guatemalan counterpart Mario Bucaro, thanked him for the opportunity to personally address the Caribbean countries at the ministerial meeting of the Association of Caribbean States.

“First meeting in Guatemala with Mario Bucaro. I thank Guatemala for supporting our fight for freedom and providing the first-ever opportunity to address Caribbean nations in person at ACS ministerial. No matter the distance, true friends are always near. That is why I am here,” Kuleba said on Twitter.

Earlier, Kuleba said that he went on a visit to Guatemala. At the invitation of his colleague Mario Bucaro Flores, he will take part in the Council of Ministers of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) and make a bilateral visit.

Tags: #mfa #guatemala

