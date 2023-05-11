Facts

17:41 11.05.2023

UK defense minister confirms transfer of long-range cruise missiles Storm Shadow to Ukraine

1 min read
UK defense minister confirms transfer of long-range cruise missiles Storm Shadow to Ukraine

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace confirmed information about the transfer of long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, The Guardian reports.

“Today I can confirm that the UK is donating Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine,” the minister said in the House of Commons.

He stressed that the donation of these weapons systems gives Ukraine “the best chance to defend themselves against Russia’s continued brutality, especially the deliberate targeting of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which is against international law.”

“Ukraine has a right to be able to defend itself against this,” he stated. Wallace stressed that “we will simply not stand by as Russia kills civilians.”

“Russia must recognise that its actions alone have led to such systems being provided to Ukraine,” the minister said.

CNN previously reported on this decision, citing several senior Western officials. According to the report, the UK has received assurances from the Ukrainian government that these missiles will be used only on the territory of Ukraine, and not on the territory of Russia.

Tags: #uk #wallace #storm_shadow

MORE ABOUT

20:46 11.05.2023
Reznikov on transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine: Sunshine of our liberty will break through Shadow of Storm

Reznikov on transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine: Sunshine of our liberty will break through Shadow of Storm

19:10 11.05.2023
All British Challenger 2 tanks, allocated to Kyiv, delivered to Ukraine – UK defense minister

All British Challenger 2 tanks, allocated to Kyiv, delivered to Ukraine – UK defense minister

21:00 21.04.2023
UK imposes sanctions on three Russians over Kara-Murza conviction

UK imposes sanctions on three Russians over Kara-Murza conviction

20:35 14.04.2023
After Zelenskyy-Sunak talk, Yermak meets with UK Ambassador

After Zelenskyy-Sunak talk, Yermak meets with UK Ambassador

20:10 04.04.2023
FMs of Ukraine, UK discuss strengthening counter-offensive capabilities of AFU

FMs of Ukraine, UK discuss strengthening counter-offensive capabilities of AFU

20:44 27.03.2023
Stefanchuk: It's time for UK to become leader of ‘air coalition’

Stefanchuk: It's time for UK to become leader of ‘air coalition’

15:35 21.03.2023
UK to transfer tank armor piercing ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine

UK to transfer tank armor piercing ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine

20:38 20.03.2023
Ukraine and UK sign agreement on digital trade

Ukraine and UK sign agreement on digital trade

09:16 17.03.2023
UK Prime Minister announces further military aid to Ukraine

UK Prime Minister announces further military aid to Ukraine

13:43 15.03.2023
UK Supreme Court sends $3 bln eurobonds case between Ukraine and Russia to full public trial, Ukraine considers it victory

UK Supreme Court sends $3 bln eurobonds case between Ukraine and Russia to full public trial, Ukraine considers it victory

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine considers Putin's decision on visa–free travel, resumption of flights with Georgia as ‘political compensation’ for refusal to impose sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel, military equipment

Poland hands over 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

All British Challenger 2 tanks, allocated to Kyiv, delivered to Ukraine – UK defense minister

EU sends to Ukraine over 1,000 missiles since Feb – Borrell

LATEST

Number of wounded due to shelling of Toretsk increases to nine people – PGO

Ukraine considers Putin's decision on visa–free travel, resumption of flights with Georgia as ‘political compensation’ for refusal to impose sanctions on Russia

Zelenskyy appoints Ukraine's Ambassador to Netherlands

Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel, military equipment

Kuleba holds meeting with his Guatemalan counterpart

Turkey, UN propose to continue negotiations on ‘grain initiative’ online – Kubrakov

Reznikov on project of Canada, Latvia to train Ukrainian officers: They will master process of planning, coordinating maneuvers, conducting reconnaissance

Klitschko in talks with Berlin authorities on free treatment of severely injured Ukrainian servicemen

Yermak holds meeting with Brazilian delegation headed by chief Adviser to President of Brazil

Poland hands over 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD