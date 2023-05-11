UK defense minister confirms transfer of long-range cruise missiles Storm Shadow to Ukraine

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace confirmed information about the transfer of long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, The Guardian reports.

“Today I can confirm that the UK is donating Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine,” the minister said in the House of Commons.

He stressed that the donation of these weapons systems gives Ukraine “the best chance to defend themselves against Russia’s continued brutality, especially the deliberate targeting of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which is against international law.”

“Ukraine has a right to be able to defend itself against this,” he stated. Wallace stressed that “we will simply not stand by as Russia kills civilians.”

“Russia must recognise that its actions alone have led to such systems being provided to Ukraine,” the minister said.

CNN previously reported on this decision, citing several senior Western officials. According to the report, the UK has received assurances from the Ukrainian government that these missiles will be used only on the territory of Ukraine, and not on the territory of Russia.