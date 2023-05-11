SBU notifies three ex-MPs from Party of Regions - Tsarov, Sviatash and Markov of new suspicions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has collected new evidence of the guilt of former MPs from the Party of Regions Oleh Tsarov, Dmytro Sviatash and Ihor Markov, who contributed to the occupiers in waging an aggressive war against Ukraine, the SBU reports.

According to a message of the Ukrainian intelligence service on the Telegram channel on Thursday, it is noted that the former MPs are hiding from justice in the territory of the aggressor country.

"Based on new evidence, the SBU investigators informed all three defendants of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law)," the report says.

According to the investigation, Tsarov cooperated with the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense after the start of a full-scale invasion.

"It has been established that the former MP leaked information to the aggressor about the consequences of enemy air strikes on the territory of Ukraine. It was he who gave the invaders detailed information about the results of missile attacks on the Kremenchuk oil refinery," the intelligence service notes.

The SBU emphasizes that Tsarov received this information from another former MP of the Party of Regions - Sviatash.

As the investigators established, after February 24 last year, Sviatash actively supported the aggressor country, for that the Russian Federation considered him "as a potential gauleiter of Kharkiv region."

According to the SBU, he passed on to the invaders information about the weapons, time and direction of movement of the Defense Forces units across the region.

The traitor received intelligence data through his "party" connections in Kharkiv region.

Another suspect, according to the intelligence service, Markov, regularly justified Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

"Videos of his provocative speeches were shown more than once on the air of central Russian TV channels," the SBU said.

SBU investigators additionally qualified Markov's criminal actions under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 436 (war propaganda), Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

For all the new exposed facts, investigative actions are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The SBU reminds that earlier the special service had already notified these defendants about the suspicion of committing other crimes against the state security of Ukraine.

The investigation was carried out by SBU officers in Vinnytsia and Odesa regions under the procedural leadership of the prosecutor's office.