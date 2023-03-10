Facts

19:14 10.03.2023

Ukrainian MFA urges intl community to condemn verdict of occupation 'court' on Ukrainian human rights activist Maksym Butkevych

1 min read
Ukrainian MFA urges intl community to condemn verdict of occupation 'court' on Ukrainian human rights activist Maksym Butkevych

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) calls on the international community to condemn the sentence of the so-called occupation "court" in Luhansk region, which sentenced Ukrainian human rights activist Maksym Butkevych to 13 years in prison.

"The so-called 'court' of the Russian occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territory in Luhansk region sentenced Ukrainian human rights activist and journalist Maksym Butkevych to 13 years in prison, as well as to other terms of two other citizens of Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

It clarifies that "the fake trial staged in Russia is aimed at legalizing another political massacre of Ukrainian citizens."

"The announced verdicts are illegal and void," the ministry said.

"We call on the international community to condemn the trial of Maksym Butkevych and the other two citizens, to demand from Russia their release, as well as other Ukrainians illegally imprisoned in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia, and to take effective measures to counter Russia's aggression against Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said.

Tags: #sentence #reaction #occupiers

MORE ABOUT

19:49 10.02.2023
Russian invaders launch over 100 missiles on Ukraine, inflict 12 air strikes, carry out over 20 MLRS attacks – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders launch over 100 missiles on Ukraine, inflict 12 air strikes, carry out over 20 MLRS attacks – AFU General Staff

10:04 10.02.2023
AFU kill about 730 enemy personnel, three tanks, seven artillery systems, air defense and a helicopter in past day – General Staff

AFU kill about 730 enemy personnel, three tanks, seven artillery systems, air defense and a helicopter in past day – General Staff

20:00 09.02.2023
Occupiers equip mobile crematorium in Tokmak to conceal number of deaths among Russians – AFU General Staff

Occupiers equip mobile crematorium in Tokmak to conceal number of deaths among Russians – AFU General Staff

11:27 02.02.2023
AFU destroy 610 occupiers, two tanks, five artillery systems, enemy air defense system in 24 hours – General Staff

AFU destroy 610 occupiers, two tanks, five artillery systems, enemy air defense system in 24 hours – General Staff

10:12 01.02.2023
Zelensky: Occupier must lose last hope for aggression

Zelensky: Occupier must lose last hope for aggression

17:29 30.01.2023
Russian occupiers start to legalize prisons, dungeons in temporarily occupied territories – Melitopol Mayor

Russian occupiers start to legalize prisons, dungeons in temporarily occupied territories – Melitopol Mayor

20:44 27.01.2023
Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

09:18 23.01.2023
AFU destroy 720 occupiers, five tanks in 24 hours

AFU destroy 720 occupiers, five tanks in 24 hours

14:13 09.12.2022
Occupiers intensify repressions against ZNPP employees – Energoatom

Occupiers intensify repressions against ZNPP employees – Energoatom

11:33 09.12.2022
Occupiers lose about 310 military, armoured combar vehicles, artillery system in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Occupiers lose about 310 military, armoured combar vehicles, artillery system in Ukraine in past 24 hours

AD

HOT NEWS

Two civilians killed, three wounded in enemy shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on Fri – local authorities

Ukraine, Finland condemn Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, threats to use nuclear weapons are inadmissible – joint statement

Some 10,000 civilians remain in Severodonetsk – administration's head

Sewerage system fully destroyed, substations, water pipes damaged in Severodonetsk – administration's head

Global sanctions needed to completely block Russia's ability to restore missile potential, receive drones, technologies – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Two civilians killed, three wounded in enemy shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on Fri – local authorities

Striuk: Several employees of Severodonetsk city administration work for enemy

Zelenskyy meets with Norwegian defense minister

Macron: Military aid to Ukraine is priority, peace talks with Russia should be held on Ukrainian terms

Ukraine, Finland condemn Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, threats to use nuclear weapons are inadmissible – joint statement

Finland supports idea of freezing, seizing Russian assets – PM

Some 10,000 civilians remain in Severodonetsk – administration's head

Sewerage system fully destroyed, substations, water pipes damaged in Severodonetsk – administration's head

Global sanctions needed to completely block Russia's ability to restore missile potential, receive drones, technologies – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on expectations from upcoming NATO summit: We'd like to have security guarantees on way, while we aren't yet in the Alliance

AD
AD
AD
AD