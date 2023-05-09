Zelenskyy links increased shelling with desire of Russian leadership to 'sell' victory to society

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy links the increase in the number of shelling of Ukrainian territory by the Russian Federation with the desire of the Russian military-political leadership to "sell" victory to society.

"What we have now and what we are monitoring is an increase (of shelling): in my personal opinion, this means that the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation needs something. As they say: sell (victory) to society. Because there are no victories, but there is an insatiable society. We see how they support certain radical actions (of their leadership) or the number of deaths (of Ukrainians). They are always happy about this as a fact," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, answering journalists' questions.

"It didn't manage to 'sell' Bakhmut," he noted and added: "because they didn't manage to capture it."

At the same time, according to him, the very fact of the total destruction of Bakhmut in the Russian Federation can be presented informationally as one or another "victory."