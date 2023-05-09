Facts

14:50 09.05.2023

Zelenskyy: It's time for positive decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference in Kyiv with Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the time for a positive decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU had already come.

"The time has long come to remove the artificial political uncertainty in relations between Ukraine and the EU. The time has come for a positive decision regarding the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union. Our values are security, our well-being is peace on the continent. All this can be realized on 100% for Europe only with Ukraine," the president said.

In this context, he noted that he expects that already in August a positive interim assessment of the European Commission regarding Ukraine's progress on the path of European integration will be presented.

According to Zelenskyy, he also discussed with Ursula von der Leyen the speed of delivery of 1 million shells to Ukraine, agreed by European countries.

