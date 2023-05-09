Over May 9, enemy attacks Ukraine with sea, air-based cruise missiles, air defense eliminates 23 out of 25 enemy targets – Zaluzhny

Russian occupation troops attacked Ukraine on the night and Tuesday morning, May 9, with sea and air-based cruise missiles, air defense eliminated 23 out of 25 enemy targets, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny said.

"In total, during the two waves of shelling of Ukraine on the night of May 9, 2023, the Russian invaders launched 25 Kalibr and X-101/X-555 cruise missiles. Some 23 of them were destroyed by air defense of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," his Telegram channel reports.

According to him, at about 22:00 on May 8, the enemy fired eight Kalibr cruise missiles from carriers in the Black Sea, heading for the eastern regions of the country. All eight were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Skhid air command.

Zaluzhny added that closer to 04:00 on May 9, the occupiers launched 17 X-101/X-555 air-launched cruise missiles from strategic aircraft - four Tu-95ms (Caspian region).

"The forces and means of air defense of the Center air command destroyed 14 cruise missiles, and another one - in the area of responsibility of the Pivden air command. In total, 15 cruise missiles X-101/X-555 were destroyed," he said.