Facts

09:46 09.05.2023

Zelenskyy: We to take steps to strengthen defense based on reports from intelligence chiefs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the reports of intelligence leaders following the meeting of the Staff.

"Budanov's (defense intelligence chief) and Lytvynenko's (foreign intelligence chief) reports were particularly thorough and relevant, and we will take certain steps based on them – steps that will strengthen our defense," he said in a video message on Monday.

According to Zelenskyy, "there were also reports on the training of our new units, on the supply of ammunition."

"I held a meeting with the Minister for Strategic Industries on ammunition. There is good news in this regard. Of course, now is not the time to make them public," the president noted.

