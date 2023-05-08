Syrsky: Enemy not going to change plans, doing all possible to take Bakhmut under control

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky on Saturday, May 6, visited the areas of combat operations and met with the commanders of combat units, the press service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"We discussed measures to better defend Bakhmut and inflict maximum damage on the Wagner militants. The necessary operational decisions were made on the spot," the AFU said on Facebook.

Syrsky explained that not all issues can be discussed remotely, so live communication with the commanders made it possible to understand the situation in detail and plan future actions.

The commander assessed the situation on the eastern front as tense, but controlled. According to him, the Russians in recent days have increased the intensity of attacks on heavy weapons, began to use more advanced equipment and are regrouping troops.

"This suggests that the enemy is not going to change his plans and is doing everything possible to take Bakhmut under control and prolong the offensive," he said.

However, Syrsky said, due to the active actions of the Ukrainian fighters, the enemy fails to achieve the intended goals.

On the occasion of Infantry Day, Syrsky awarded state and departmental awards, and also presented valuable gifts to about 170 fighters of the eastern front, who heroically proved themselves in battles.