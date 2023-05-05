Facts

20:55 05.05.2023

Ukraine receives powerful reinforcement of AFU with weapons following official visits to Helsinki, The Hague

Ukraine received a powerful reinforcement of its Armed Forces with weapons following official visits to Helsinki and The Hague, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Pleased to say that as a result of the meetings in Helsinki and The Hague, we have a powerful reinforcement for our soldiers with weapons – on land, in the air and at sea. I thank our partners. This is a significant increase," the president said in a video address.

According to Zelenskyy, these visits contributed to greater progress regarding the future membership of Ukraine in NATO and the EU, as well as on Russia's responsibility for the aggression.

Strong positive results, he said, were also given by diplomatic work in the outgoing week with representatives of the United States, Bahrain, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Canada, New Zealand, the African Union, the Comoros, as well as partners in the United24 charitable platform.

