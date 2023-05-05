Facts

16:32 05.05.2023

Bahraini FM visits Irpin, Hostomel, holds long talks with Kuleba on cooperation

2 min read

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said that he held 90-minute talks with Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Kyiv, emphasizing that close cooperation with Bahrain was established with Bahrain for the first time in the history of Ukraine.

"For the first time over three decades of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Bahrain, the Foreign Minister of Bahrain came to visit us. He met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, and yesterday I met with him at the Foreign Ministry," the Ukrainian minister said in Instagram on Friday.

" Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani is a very wise and experienced person. In particular, he has military experience as well as strategic vision of foreign policy. In addition, the Kingdom of Bahrain is an influential country of the Gulf whose opinion is of great importance for the other Arabic states of the region," Kuleba said.

He emphasized that Ukraine appreciates having such a partner, adding that "instead of planned 20 minutes for a tete-a-tete meeting" he talked to the counterpart for almost one and a half hour.

"[We discussed] the path towards a real peace, the involvement of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the restoration of Ukraine, the history of our two states, the new page in relations between Ukraine and the Gulf countries. Yesterday in the evening, I also invited my Bahraini counterpart and friend for an informal walk around Kyiv. We went to the neighboring [Saint] Sophia [Cathedral] where he could touch the history of Ukraine, walked to the Memorial Wall to honor the deceased fighters," Kuleba said.

The Foreign Minister of Bahrain also visited the towns of Irpin and Hostomel in Kyiv region, Kuleba said.

"For the first time in the history [of Ukraine], we have such a close cooperation with Bahrain. And the main thing is that our views appeared to be very similar. The Foreign Ministry will continue to implement the strategy of new horizons and open new opportunities for Ukraine in every region and corner of the world," he said.

Tags: #kuleba #bahrain

MORE ABOUT

16:06 05.05.2023
Kuleba invites Bahrain to participate in June Ukraine Recovery Conference in London

Kuleba invites Bahrain to participate in June Ukraine Recovery Conference in London

14:15 05.05.2023
Zelenskyy meets in Kyiv with FM of Bahrain

Zelenskyy meets in Kyiv with FM of Bahrain

19:01 02.05.2023
Kuleba believes that Putin will refrain from going to BRICS summit in South Africa

Kuleba believes that Putin will refrain from going to BRICS summit in South Africa

15:52 02.05.2023
Kuleba: We should talk less about counteroffensive, work more to make it happen

Kuleba: We should talk less about counteroffensive, work more to make it happen

12:00 26.04.2023
There isn’t enough political will in NATO to make decision on Ukraine's accession – Kuleba

There isn’t enough political will in NATO to make decision on Ukraine's accession – Kuleba

14:54 25.04.2023
NATO should make decision that will either determine timetable for Ukraine's accession at Vilnius summit, or oblige it to submit it by late 2023 – Kuleba

NATO should make decision that will either determine timetable for Ukraine's accession at Vilnius summit, or oblige it to submit it by late 2023 – Kuleba

15:20 24.04.2023
FM: Future of Euro-Atlantic security being decided on Ukraine's battlefield

FM: Future of Euro-Atlantic security being decided on Ukraine's battlefield

15:08 18.04.2023
Kuleba invites Kuwait to help restore Ukraine

Kuleba invites Kuwait to help restore Ukraine

16:45 17.04.2023
Kuleba holds talks with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad, invites him to visit Ukraine

Kuleba holds talks with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad, invites him to visit Ukraine

15:45 15.04.2023
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: best security guarantees for Ukraine before NATO summit are fast-track weapon supplies, provision of F-16 jets

Ukrainian Foreign Minister: best security guarantees for Ukraine before NATO summit are fast-track weapon supplies, provision of F-16 jets

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives powerful reinforcement of AFU with weapons following official visits to Helsinki, The Hague

Ukrainian aviation carries out six strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

EU Council approves allocation of EUR 1 bln for joint purchases of ammunition, missiles for Ukraine

Russian forces shell industrial enterprises in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, no casualties reported – regional authorities

Statements made by Russian actors have nothing to do with realities of war

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting with UNITED24 ambassadors in Kyiv

Stefanishyna discusses with delegation of Venice Commission implementation of EC’s recommendations on selection of CC’s judges, anti-oligarchic legislation

Ukraine receives powerful reinforcement of AFU with weapons following official visits to Helsinki, The Hague

Over UAH 1.4 bln raised to health sector through United24 over year – Health Ministry

Ukrainian aviation carries out six strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

EU Council approves allocation of EUR 1 bln for joint purchases of ammunition, missiles for Ukraine

Russian forces shell industrial enterprises in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, no casualties reported – regional authorities

Estonia stands for providing Ukraine with clear action program for joining Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius – FM

Statements made by Russian actors have nothing to do with realities of war

United24 raises over $325 mln in contributions over year

AD
AD
AD
AD