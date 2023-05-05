Facts

Netherlands to send two more forensic missions to Ukraine in 2023 to investigate war crimes under ICC auspices

The Netherlands will send two more forensic missions to Ukraine in 2023 to investigate war crimes under the auspices of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the text of a joint statement between Ukraine and the Netherlands says.

"We (Ukraine and the Netherlands) will continue to support the ICC in its endeavours, in particular – in the case of the Netherlands – by sending two more forensic missions to Ukraine in 2023 under the flag of the ICC," the document said.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, during a meeting with the President of Ukraine at the base of the Dutch Royal Air Force, said that sending such missions is important to bring to justice the perpetrators of crimes in Ukraine.

As reported, at the end of April, a Dutch group of forensic medical experts was sent to Ukraine to investigate war crimes, consisting of 60 people.

