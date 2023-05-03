EU ambassadors approve EUR 1 bln for ammunition for Ukraine

The ambassadors of the member states of the European Union approved the decision to allocate EUR 1 billion for the purchase of ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The corresponding decision was made on Wednesday in Brussels as part of a meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER), the Swedish EU presidency reports on its Twitter page.

"The EU Ambassadors approved decision on assistance measure under the European Peace Facility to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces through EUR 1 billion for joint procurement of ammunition and missiles," the message said. There are no details of the decision.

As recalled, earlier there were disagreements between the members of the bloc. In particular, France insisted that components exclusively from the EU countries and Norway be used in production of ammunition, which was opposed by Poland, which was supported by other Community countries.