Facts

18:29 03.05.2023

EU ambassadors approve EUR 1 bln for ammunition for Ukraine

1 min read
EU ambassadors approve EUR 1 bln for ammunition for Ukraine

The ambassadors of the member states of the European Union approved the decision to allocate EUR 1 billion for the purchase of ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The corresponding decision was made on Wednesday in Brussels as part of a meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER), the Swedish EU presidency reports on its Twitter page.

"The EU Ambassadors approved decision on assistance measure under the European Peace Facility to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces through EUR 1 billion for joint procurement of ammunition and missiles," the message said. There are no details of the decision.

As recalled, earlier there were disagreements between the members of the bloc. In particular, France insisted that components exclusively from the EU countries and Norway be used in production of ammunition, which was opposed by Poland, which was supported by other Community countries.

 

Tags: #eu #ammunition

MORE ABOUT

15:27 28.04.2023
EU Ambassadors support renewal of trade liberalisation with Ukraine

EU Ambassadors support renewal of trade liberalisation with Ukraine

20:34 24.04.2023
EU to set up mission in Moldova under Common Security and Defense Policy

EU to set up mission in Moldova under Common Security and Defense Policy

16:03 24.04.2023
Decision on EUR 1 bln for purchase of ammunition to Ukraine to be approved in coming days – Borrell

Decision on EUR 1 bln for purchase of ammunition to Ukraine to be approved in coming days – Borrell

20:36 21.04.2023
EU Presidency Sweden submits new draft decision on EUR 1 bln for ammo to Ukraine; it could be approved next Wednesday

EU Presidency Sweden submits new draft decision on EUR 1 bln for ammo to Ukraine; it could be approved next Wednesday

21:39 20.04.2023
Direct contacts between Ukrainian cities, and Europe to accelerate process of post-war reconstruction – Yermak

Direct contacts between Ukrainian cities, and Europe to accelerate process of post-war reconstruction – Yermak

20:54 20.04.2023
Biden, von der Leyen discuss China, support for Ukraine, measures to impose costs on Kremlin – White House

Biden, von der Leyen discuss China, support for Ukraine, measures to impose costs on Kremlin – White House

19:53 20.04.2023
Ukraine joins EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Ukraine joins EU Civil Protection Mechanism

19:51 20.04.2023
Estonia to send 155mm artillery ammunition to Ukraine

Estonia to send 155mm artillery ammunition to Ukraine

17:18 19.04.2023
Agrarian associations of Ukraine call on EU to lift embargo on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

Agrarian associations of Ukraine call on EU to lift embargo on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

14:39 19.04.2023
EU to take preventive steps against wheat, maize, sunflower, rapeseed from Ukraine, conduct investigation, add EUR 100 mln in aid to protesting farmers

EU to take preventive steps against wheat, maize, sunflower, rapeseed from Ukraine, conduct investigation, add EUR 100 mln in aid to protesting farmers

AD

HOT NEWS

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Northern NATO member countries to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to Alliance – joint statement

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

Ukraine should become 33rd member of NATO – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Two IAEA inspections successfully conducted at Rivne NPP

Kuleba welcomes offer of Italian colleague to hold start of Giro d'Italia cycling race next year in Ukraine

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Danish PM: Issue of fighter jets complicated, discussion continues

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Northern NATO member countries to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to Alliance – joint statement

DTEK plans to launch three new longwalls in May

Ukrainian servicemen destroy four Russian drones – Pivden command

Reintegration Ministry initiates creation of Support Centers for civilians in armed conflict

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD